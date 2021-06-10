Real estate developer Rob Miller bought a mansion in the Bear’s Club of Jupiter for $10.7 million, marking a record this year.

Miller and his wife, Linnette, purchased the home at 150 Bears Club Drive from 150 Bears Club Drive LLC, managed by Wendy Cabral, records show.

Rob Miller is the owner of Jupiter Pointe Club & Marina, according to a news release.

The address for the selling entity links to Asset Specialists, a real estate firm based in Palm Beach, according to its website.

Property records show the 8,191-square-foot mansion, on a 1.25-acre lot, was built in 2002. The seller bought the house for $7.4 million in 2016.

The six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom home is off the 14th hole of the Jack Nicklaus-designed Bear’s Club Championship Golf Course.

Mark Griffin of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller, while Vince Marotta with Illustrated Properties represented the buyer. According to the release, the off-market deal marks the most expensive sale in the neighborhood this year.

Recent deals in Jupiter include a waterfront home on the Loxahatchee River selling for $5.9 million, EB-5 chief Nick Mastroianni buying a waterfront mansion for $7.3 million, and Eric and Lara Trump purchasing a home for $3.2 million.