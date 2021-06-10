Open Menu

Securities trading CEO buys Apogee condo in South Beach for $12M

Unit sold for $3,136 psf

Miami /
Jun.June 10, 2021 04:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Chris Lorenzen and Richard W. Gray III with Apogee at 800 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach (LinkedIn, DJR Enterprises, Apogee Condo South Beach)

Chris Lorenzen and Richard W. Gray III with Apogee at 800 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach (LinkedIn, DJR Enterprises, Apogee Condo South Beach)

The CEO of a securities and derivatives trading firm bought an Apogee condo in South Beach for $11.7 million.

Records show Chris Lorenzen purchased unit 804 at 800 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach from Richard W. Gray III, individually and as trustee of a trust in his name.

Lorenzen is CEO of Chicago-based Eagle Seven Trading. He’s held the position since 2004, according to his LinkedIn.

Gray is an adviser for DJR Advisors, and was the co-founder and former CEO and chairman of New York-based Travelclick, which Amadeus bought from Thoma Bravo for $1.5 billion in 2018. He also serves on the boards of Visitors for M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis at the University of Miami Medical School in Miami, according to DJR’s website.

Gray bought the condo for $5.5 million in 2008, records show. He listed it in 2019 for $13.9 million. The most recent asking price was $12.9 million in July 2020. The unit sold for $3,136 per square foot.

Kathy Green of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the seller, and Scott Betten of Income Real Estate represented the buyer.

Property records show the 3,731-square-foot condo has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The unit also features 2,441 square feet of terraces and a two-and-a-half-car garage, according to the listing.

The Related Group developed Apogee in 2007. Other recent sales in the 22-story condo building include a real estate investment CEO selling a unit for $8.4 million, Maxim Group Vice Chairman Edward Rose buying a unit for $9.3 million, and the co-founder of Westdale selling a unit for $15.5 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    apogeeCondosmiami beachMiami-Dade CountySouth Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    TPG CEO Jon Winkelried with AC Hotel Miami Midtown at 3400 Biscayne Boulevard and the next-door Hampton Inn & Suites at 3450 Biscayne Boulevard (Hilton, Google Maps)
    Why buy one when you can take two? TPG nabs Miami AC Marriott, Hampton Inn in Edgewater for $61M
    Why buy one when you can take two? TPG nabs Miami AC Marriott, Hampton Inn in Edgewater for $61M
    Moishe Mana and one of the properties that's located on Flagler Street. (Getty, Google Maps)
    Moishe Mana expands downtown Miami assemblage with $27M purchase
    Moishe Mana expands downtown Miami assemblage with $27M purchase
    (The Markers Grove Isle)
    Grove Isle legal battle ending, as developer rebrands planned waterfront condo project
    Grove Isle legal battle ending, as developer rebrands planned waterfront condo project
    Lynd CEO A. David Lynd and Lynd Acquisition Group President Constantine Scurtis with Parc Place Apartments at 17600 Northwest Fifth Avenue in Miami Gardens (Parc Place)
    Lynd pays $41M for Miami Gardens apartments
    Lynd pays $41M for Miami Gardens apartments
    Palazzo Del Sol (7000 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island) (Google Maps)
    $19M Fisher Island PH leads weekly condo sales
    $19M Fisher Island PH leads weekly condo sales
    The Clevelander South Beach (Getty)
    Clevelander wins lawsuit against Miami Beach over alcohol rollback
    Clevelander wins lawsuit against Miami Beach over alcohol rollback
    Terra’s David Martin and the site now at 1177 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands (Google Maps)
    Terra puts Bay Harbor Islands mixed-use dev site under contract
    Terra puts Bay Harbor Islands mixed-use dev site under contract
    9720 Southwest Eighth Street in Miami and Core managing principals Adam Greenberg and Michael Lapointe (inset) (Google Maps, Core IPF)
    Core pays $19M for shopping center near FIU
    Core pays $19M for shopping center near FIU
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.