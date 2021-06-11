Open Menu

Seller’s remorse: Nick Mastroianni returns Jupiter mansion

Sellers regretted their decision to sell, broker says

Miami /
Jun.June 11, 2021 03:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nick Mastroianni II sold the property back to the sellers at a small profit (Google Maps, Nicholas Mastroianni)

Nick Mastroianni II sold the property back to the sellers at a small profit (Google Maps, Nicholas Mastroianni)

The sellers of a waterfront Jupiter mansion were able to buy back their house within days, in a classic case of seller’s remorse.

EB-5 fundraiser and developer Nick Mastroianni II, who paid $7.3 million less than a month ago for the home of workers’ rights attorney Jerry Neil Paul and his wife, Elizabeth Ann Paul, sold the property back to them for $7.5 million.

The first sale of the mansion at 19681 Loxahatchee River Road occurred May 17, and the second sale was June 4, according to the deeds.

After they sold the home to Mastroianni, the Pauls regretted their decision, according to Rob Thomson of Waterfront Properties & Club Communities, who brokered both deals.

And Mastroianni, under a trust in his family’s name, agreed to sell it back. Mastroianni is founder and chairman of the U.S. Immigration Fund, which calls itself one of the largest EB-5 regional centers in the country.

The 8,891-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom Jupiter estate sits on a 1.7-acre riverfront property with a pool, two outdoor kitchens, a dock and boat lift, according to the listing. The property, developed in 1998, has 180 feet of river views, a six-car garage, caretakers quarters and a guest house.

The Pauls originally paid $5.3 million for the house in 2014, records show.

Jerry Neil Paul is a founding partner of Paul & Hanley, now called The Paul Law Firm, which specializes in mesothelioma and asbestos claims.

Mastroianni also owns a non-waterfront home in Palm Beach Gardens. A trust in his name acquired that house in 2013 for $787,500. In May, his son Nick Mastroianni III sold a non-waterfront Palm Beach Gardens home for $4.6 million.

In Jupiter, Mastroianni’s Allied Capital and Development of South Florida developed Harbourside Place, a $170 million retail, restaurant and hotel project that was completed in December 2014. Mastroianni raised $99.5 million for the project from 199 EB-5 investors, some of whom later sued over alleged fraud.

Earlier this year, USIF affiliates sued to stop a foreclosure sale that would wipe away a $60 million EB-5 investment in a failed Manhattan tower project that HFZ Capital was to develop with a church.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesjupiterNick Mastroianni

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Private equity mogul Nathan Leight and the Coconut Grove property (Sotheby's, Terrapin Partners)
    Private equity mogul sells waterfront Coconut Grove estate for $48M
    Private equity mogul sells waterfront Coconut Grove estate for $48M
    Patrick Bet-David and (inset) Vince Virga with the property (Twitter)
    Instagram dream home? Patrick Bet-David pays record $20M for waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale
    Instagram dream home? Patrick Bet-David pays record $20M for waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale
    232 Bahama Lane in Palm Beach, Jeffrey A. & Erica R. Keswin (middle) and Scott Goodwin & Kimberly Goodwin (right) (Photos via Compass, Facebook, Getty, Lyrical AM)
    Hedge funders galore: One flips Palm Beach home to another for $7M
    Hedge funders galore: One flips Palm Beach home to another for $7M
    150 Bears Club Drive, Jupiter (Google Maps)
    Real estate developer buys Bear’s Club mansion in Jupiter for record $11M
    Real estate developer buys Bear’s Club mansion in Jupiter for record $11M
    Igor Tulchinsky and 12088 Banyan Road (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
    Hedge funder Igor Tulchinsky spends $40M on oceanfront North Palm Beach mansion
    Hedge funder Igor Tulchinsky spends $40M on oceanfront North Palm Beach mansion
    Cosmetic mogul Adrien Arpel and the Palm Beach home. (Getty, Frankel Ball Realty)
    Cosmetic mogul Adrien Arpel sells waterfront Palm Beach home for $25M
    Cosmetic mogul Adrien Arpel sells waterfront Palm Beach home for $25M
    Late chairman and CEO of Affiliated Managers Group Sean Healey. (AMG, Compass)
    Late investment tycoon’s estate sells beachfront manse for $35M
    Late investment tycoon’s estate sells beachfront manse for $35M
    Lance Cawley and 316 West Riverside Drive, Jupiter (Ferrari, Google Maps)
    Ferrari racer buys riverfront home in Jupiter for $6M
    Ferrari racer buys riverfront home in Jupiter for $6M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.