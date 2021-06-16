A top Palm Beach broker is returning to her previous firm.

Suzanne Frisbie re-joined the Corcoran Group from Premier Estate Properties, where she had hung her license for nearly the last three years, she told The Real Deal. Frisbie spent the majority of her career at Corcoran, leaving in November 2018 after more than 14 years.

Frisbie, an individual agent, joined Corcoran along with four agents and two executive assistants. Frisbie is the third top agent in Palm Beach and No. 11 in the U.S. based on individual sales volume, with more than $405 million in sales volume last year, according to Real Trends.

Her recent deals include representing the buyer of 520 Island Drive in Palm Beach. Billionaire hedge fund manager and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner James Dinan paid more than $49 million for the spec mansion in May.

Frances Frisbie Criddle, Richard Frisbie, Allison Wren and Lindsay Goldberg also left Premier for New York-based Corcoran, which is led by Pamela Liebman.

Frisbie said she was happy at Premier but ultimately made the move because her family’s company, Frisbie Group, plans to launch new condo projects, including a development in West Palm Beach. She said Corcoran’s new development business is “an optimal fit” for the Frisbies’ projects.

Frisbie took with her two listings for Palm Beach properties at 125 Via Del Lago, asking $29.5 million; and 95 Middle Road, asking nearly $28.9 million. Inventory has decreased dramatically on the island, where ultra high-end home sales have skyrocketed over the past year.

Boca Raton-based Premier Estate Properties, which is affiliated with Christie’s International Real Estate, is led by broker-owners Carmen D’Angelo Jr., Gerard Liguori and Joseph Liguori.

D’Angelo said he and the company wish Frisbie “all the best” with her new project in West Palm Beach.

Prior to moving over to Corcoran in 2004, Frisbie was with Sotheby’s International Realty for nearly 17 years, according to her LinkedIn.