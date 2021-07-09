The founder and chairman of a real estate and private equity investment firm sold a waterfront home in Jupiter’s Admirals Cove for $8 million.

SBFC Holdings III LLC, a Maryland corporation managed by Steven B. Fader, sold the house at 113 Spinnaker Lane. The buyer is Trish Odrich, records show.

Fader is the co-founder and chairman of Towson, Maryland-based Atlantic Capital Group. According to its website, he is also the CEO of Atlantic Automotive Corporation and Hall Automotive LLC.

Odrich is married to Mike Odrich, a managing partner and founder of Alvarez & Marsal Capital, a private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut. Previously, he was head of the private equity business at Lehman Brothers Holdings, according to A&M Capital’s website.

Fader bought the Jupiter home for $1.9 million in 2012, records show. In 2012, he demolished the former house on the property, and started constructing a new home the following year. The existing, 6,779-square-foot house was finished in 2014, according to Palm Beach County records.

It was listed in August 2020 for $8.9 million. Thomas Frankel with Admirals Cove Realty Company brokered the deal.

The two-story house features five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.

Other sales this year in Admirals Cove include a former professional race car driver selling a waterfront mansion for $24 million, Eric and Lara Trump buying a home for $3.2 million, and a Minor League Baseball team owner selling his mansion for $10 million.