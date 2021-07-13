Open Menu

Staying in Gulf Stream: Buyer downsizes to $6M oceanfront condo

Buyer sold her house in Gulf Stream for $12.6M a week earlier

Jul.July 13, 2021 09:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Elizabeth “Bess” Weatherman and the Gulf Stream condos (Compass, Warburg Pincus)

Sherry Millar bought an oceanfront condo in Gulf Stream for $6 million — a week after she sold her house in the same town for more than double that amount.

Sharon “Sherry” Ann Millar and Lawrence A. Sala, both as trustees of The Sharon Ann Millar Revocable Trust, bought unit 503 at 4001 North Ocean Boulevard from Elizabeth H. Weatherman, records show.

Earlier this month, Millar sold a 6,498-square-foot house at 1315 North Ocean Boulevard for $12.6 million.

Millar is the widow of the late James F. Millar, a former president and CEO of Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health.

Weatherman is a special limited partner of New York City-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus. She joined the firm in 1988, according to its website. The firm manages over $60 billion in assets.

Weatherman bought the 3,122-square-foot condo for $2.9 million in 2015, records show.

Kolter Tower Realty represented the seller, while Jeremy Olsher of Mizner Residential Realty represented the buyer, according to Redfin.com. It sold for $1,922 per square foot.

Built in 2013, the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom condo has a private 450-square-foot terrace, according to the listing. Amenities in the building include a beachfront fitness center and an oceanfront pool.

Among other recent sales in Gulf Stream, the CEO of Yum! Brands bought a waterfront home for $8.5 million, and an oceanfront home sold for $11 million.





    Tags
    condo marketCondosgulf streampalm beach county

