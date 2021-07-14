Open Menu

AshBritt founder flips oceanfront Delray Beach mansion for $22M

Seller bought the property for $21.1M in May

Miami /
Jul.July 14, 2021 09:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Randal Perkins and the Delray Beach house (AshBritt, Douglas Elliman via Getty)

Randal Perkins, the founder of AshBritt Environmental, a national disaster response and environmental services contractor, flipped a Delray Beach oceanfront mansion for $21.9 million.

Perkins, through 1111 South Ocean LLC, sold the estate at 1111 South Ocean Boulevard to Boca Raton attorney Stuart R. Morris, as trustee of The 1111 Ocean Land Trust, records show.

According to Palm Beach County property records, the buying trust financed the purchase with a $14.2 million loan from Bank of America.

Perkins founded Deerfield Beach-based AshBritt Environmental in 1992 and serves as chairman. The company has been a contractor for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 20 years, including handling the largest single contract for debris cleanup ever, in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, according to its website. The company is currently the corps of engineers’ prime contractor in 10 states.

Perkins bought the 13,712-square-foot mansion in May for $21.1 million. He also owns the property next door at 1141 South Ocean Boulevard, according to records.

The three-story mansion has seven bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and four half-bathrooms. The property includes a theatre, gym, game room and an eight-bay garage. The house was designed by Randall Stofft and built by Cudmore Builders, according to the listing.

The 1.1-acre property also features a cabana bath house, a four-hole putting green and 120 feet of direct ocean frontage.

Also this year in Delray Beach, the president and CEO of National Realty Investment Advisors sold an oceanfront spec home for $16 million, and actor Kevin James bought an estate for $14 million.





