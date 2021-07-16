Open Menu

Yacht Haven Park & Marina in Fort Lauderdale sells for $58M

Planned improvements include a new 200K sf dry storage

Miami /
Jul.July 16, 2021 10:30 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Yacht Haven Park & Marina in Fort Lauderdale sells for $58M

Aerial of marina at 2323 and 2295 West State Road 84 (Google Maps)

The 20-acre Yacht Haven Park & Marina in Fort Lauderdale is poised for a makeover and additional storage after selling for $58.1 million, with the buyers scoring an $81.7 million purchase and renovation loan.

Fort Lauderdale Motorcoach Resort and Yacht Club, with operating sponsors Gary Cioffi and Christopher Hein of Long Island, New York, bought the marina and recreational vehicle park at 2323 and 2295 West State Road 84, according to a news release from the loan brokers.

Kevin O’Grady and Justin Neelis of Miami-based Concord Summit Capital arranged the loan from Fortress Credit Corporation.

Sellers Yacht Haven Park & Marina and Azurite, managed by Barry Yampol of Fort Lauderdale, had purchased the property in two deals, paying $4.6 million for the bigger portion in 1986 and $225,000 for the remainder in 1992, property records show.

The property now has 4,800 lineal feet of marina dockage for boats over 60 feet and 265 pad sites. It’s along the south fork of the New River.

Attorney Luis Flores of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP represented the buyer in the deal.

Fort Lauderdale Motorcoach Resort and Yacht Club plans to upgrade and add amenities to the RV site, and renovate the marina with a new sea wall, according to the release. Roughly $20 million of the new financing will go toward the capital improvements to be completed over a year, and the rest was acquisition financing, O’Grady said.

The group also will build a 200,000-square-foot motorcoach and other storage facility, possibly with dry storage, O’Grady added. RV and motorcoach demand has increased over the past five years and experienced even more growth during the pandemic, he said.

As part of the rebranding, the buyers renamed the property Yacht Haven Park & Marina from its previous moniker Fort Lauderdale Yacht Haven Park and Marina.

This is the latest of a slew of marina deals in South Florida. In March, Delaware-registered Cove Marina Holding bought the 72-slip River Cove Marina on the Miami River for $11 million.

Also, Safe Harbor Marinas paid $340 million for the superyacht storage and repair facility Lauderdale Marine Center in Fort Lauderdale in May.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyFort LauderdaleMarinas

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Alan Jay Wildstein and the waterfront house (Alan Jay Automotive Network, Elmes Group Waterfront Estates)
    Car dealership mogul sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $8M
    Car dealership mogul sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $8M
    Guillermo Lasso and the Asia Brickell Key condo in Miami
    Ecuadorian president’s alleged Florida real estate ties raise questions
    Ecuadorian president’s alleged Florida real estate ties raise questions
    Florida Panther Keith Yandle and his Fort Lauderdale house (Getty, Compass)
    Score: Professional hockey player Keith Yandle sells waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale for $6M
    Score: Professional hockey player Keith Yandle sells waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale for $6M
    Ronny Finvarb and the Deerfield beach property (Google Maps)
    Ronny Finvarb buys Deerfield Beach mixed-use property for $9M
    Ronny Finvarb buys Deerfield Beach mixed-use property for $9M
    Michael Wekerle and the Fort Lauderdale property (Getty, Compass via Douglas Elliman)
    TV personality Michael Wekerle sells Fort Lauderdale mansion for $17M
    TV personality Michael Wekerle sells Fort Lauderdale mansion for $17M
    Royal Palm Companies CEO Daniel Kodsi with renderings of the project (LinkedIn via Kodsi, Royal Palm Companies)
    Royal Palm Cos. scores $65M construction loan for Dania Beach multifamily
    Royal Palm Cos. scores $65M construction loan for Dania Beach multifamily
    Keith E. Polaski and Sarah Valentini of Radius Financial Group and the Fort Lauderdale home (Radius, Compass Florida)
    Mortgage lenders sell waterfront Fort Lauderdale vacation home for $6M
    Mortgage lenders sell waterfront Fort Lauderdale vacation home for $6M
    (Cypress Grove Apartment Homes)
    FBE buys Lauderhill apartment complex for $95M
    FBE buys Lauderhill apartment complex for $95M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.