Spec home developer James Curnin sold a waterfront Allison Island home to hedge fund manager Adam Wyden for $13.9 million, The Real Deal has learned.

Curnin sold the 7,000-square-foot, six-bedroom house at 6431 Allison Road in Miami Beach to Wyden, who heads his investment firm ADW Capital. Curnin is the great-grandson of developer Jack Parker.

The house, designed by architect Max Strang, sits on a 0.4-acre lot with 75 feet of water frontage. The property includes a gym with an outdoor terrace, a sauna, chef’s kitchen, outdoor kitchen, two-car garage, pool and dock. It hit the market a year ago with Oliver Lloyd of Douglas Elliman for $15.3 million.

The property previously sold for $7.3 million in 2019. The home was recently completed.

Curnin, owner of Clara Homes, has developed and sold three homes in South Florida, and has another three under construction, including one on La Gorce Island, one on San Marino Island, and another in the Ponce/Davis neighborhood of Coral Gables, he said.

Curnin said there has been “tremendous activity” on his properties, which sold while they were under construction.

Wyden and his wife, Allison, sold their Miami Beach home in April to music executive Tommy Mottola and Mexican singer and actress Thalía for $5.5 million.

The pandemic accelerated the Wyden family’s plans to relocate to South Florida from New York. He and his wife moved to Miami Beach July 1, he previously said.