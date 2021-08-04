Mink Development founder Daniel Minkowitz, who is active in New York City and South Florida, joined the Corcoran Group. Minkowitz, an investor in Michael Stern’s Monad Terrace project, focuses on luxury residential, hospitality and mixed-use projects. He will work out of Corcoran’s West Side office in Manhattan and in Palm Beach.

Franklin Street acquired Tiktin Real Estate Investment Services, led by Adam Tiktin. Tiktin has closed more than $1 billion in commercial real estate investment sales, focusing on shopping centers and office buildings throughout Florida, as well as single-tenant net lease properties across the U.S., according to a release. He previously spent the majority of his career at Marcus & Millichap.

Re/Max Advance Realty acquired the six-agent Re/Max Unity in Miramar and closed its office. The Re/Max group has locations in Hollywood Beach, Davie, North Miami, South Miami, Kendall, Key Largo and Key West with a total of 190 agents.

James Lawrence, Teresa Stokes, Mark Oljaca and Joseph Vicari joined Brown Harris Stevens in its Sunset Harbour office. Margaret Baczkowski, Ronald Rick, Deven Ryan Rojas, Adam Weinstein and Alexandre Kacchtcheev joined the firm as well, working out of the brokerage’s South-of-Fifth office.

Finfrock named Scott Zdroik director of business development for the company in South Florida. The design-builder’s projects include construction of 140,000 square feet of precast concrete manufacturing facilities and administrative offices in Belle Glade. Zdorik previously oversaw the Ohio-based Scioto Properties’ ground-up construction projects and ADA modifications to projects across the U.S., according to a release.

Daniel Forman is now a sales associate at Berger Commercial Realty/Corfac International’s Fort Lauderdale office, focused on industrial leasing and sales. He joined Berger as an intern last year.

Centennial Bank, Southeast Florida promoted portfolio manager Joaquin Guerrero to assistant vice president/senior business development officer. Maggie Papelian-Gonzalez joined the bank as a portfolio manager.

Trez Capital promoted Ben Jacobson to managing director of the firm’s Florida office. Jacobson was vice president of origination. This year, Jacobson has originated more than $250 million in loan value, including loans for projects in Sarasota and Dania Beach, according to a release. Trez Capital also added two more originators to the Eastern U.S. division, which is based in Palm Beach: Michael Allen and Bob Dockerty.

Leste Group hired Joshua Patinkin as managing director of U.S. real estate, where he will focus on expanding the investment platform and portfolio. He joined Leste Group from Golub & Company, a Chicago-based real estate development and investment firm. Patinkin is based in Miami.

Pebb Enterprises hired Joseph Allen as an acquisitions associate. Allen was with CP Group, formerly Crocker Partners, before, working on financial analysis, due diligence, and asset management duties for projects in South Florida and Denver.

JLL’s hotels and hospitality group’s senior vice president Christopher Exler joined the Americas team, based in its Miami office. Exler was based in the London office covering the U.K., Benelux, and Central and Eastern European markets. In his new role, he’s focusing on the Southeast and Caribbean.

Tim Muir joined TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas as chief development officer. Muir, formerly chief sales officer for Focus Brands, is responsible for expanding the company’s portfolio.

Frontier Building named Steven Sacks business development manager. Sacks previously oversaw the commercial component of the mixed-use Merrick Manor development in Coral Gables for the developer, Astor Companies.

Louis D. Rubin joined the law firm Polsinelli’s national real estate practice, working out of its Miami office. Rubin represents private equity funds and real estate developers.