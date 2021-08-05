Open Menu

Washington is “putting kerosene on an open fire” with spending bills: Sternlicht

Starwood’s Q2 earnings fell nearly 17%

National /
Aug.August 05, 2021 01:12 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Starwood Property Trust CEO Barry Sternlicht (Getty, iStock)

Starwood Property Trust CEO Barry Sternlicht (Getty, iStock)

The rental and single-family home markets are the best they’ve been in years, and people are “seriously wealthy,” spending money on everything, says billionaire Barry Sternlicht.

But federal spending bills are a cause for concern, Sternlicht, Starwood Property Trust’s chairman and CEO, said on the real estate investment trust’s second quarter earnings call Thursday. The government, he said, should find a way to get people back to work, “rather than paying them to sit on the sidelines, buy video games, iPhones and Netflix subscriptions and all their goods that are made in China.”

Washington is “putting kerosene on an open fire” with big spending bills “that will continue to power this economy forward but in a very unbalanced and, in my opinion, unhealthy way,” Sternlicht continued.

Underwriting real estate has become more complicated now that cap rates in some asset classes are falling quickly, he said.

Pricing has become stretched in multifamily and industrial real estate. Hotel pricing “remains not so attractive,” and the market is “a little ahead of itself,” he continued. Office vacancy rates are also still high in New York and San Francisco, as landlords face rising real estate taxes and high construction costs.

Starwood executives touted the second quarter performance of the REIT’s commercial lending portfolio, including adding $1.7 billion in four new loans. The portfolio has grown nearly 25 percent to $11.5 billion, according to CFO Rina Paniry. Starwood also executed two collateralized loan obligations totaling $1.8 billion.

Starwood, based in Greenwich and Miami Beach, reported $116.3 million in second quarter earnings, or 40 cents per share, down nearly 17 percent from the same period in 2020, but up about 5 percent compared to the first quarter of this year. The REIT reported $290.9 million in revenue for the second quarter, up about 9.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Starwood’s exposure to office and hotel loans, the weakest sectors, is down 24 percent and 11 percent, respectively, said Jeff DiModica, president of Starwood.

The REIT is looking to do more lending abroad, where there are “better spreads, less competition” and the market is “more relationship-based,” Sternlicht said.

The company’s stock rose 0.6 percent to $25.85 per share as of 12:52 p.m. Thursday following the earnings call.

Read more





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    barry sternlichtearningseconomyhotel marketoffice marketStarwood CapitalStarwood Property Trust

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Hospitality fund that counts A-Rod among investors buys renovated Ocean Drive hotel
    Hospitality fund that counts A-Rod among investors buys renovated Ocean Drive hotel
    Hospitality fund that counts A-Rod among investors buys renovated Ocean Drive hotel
    Developer David Edelstein and Robert Levine of RAL Development with the project (Getty, RAL)
    David Edelstein, partner close on missing piece of Wynwood assemblage for office towers
    David Edelstein, partner close on missing piece of Wynwood assemblage for office towers
    MG3 Group executives Marcelo Saiegh, Hernan Leonoff and Gustavo Bogomolni with the Doral Concourse at 8400 Northwest 36th Street (Photos via MG3, Cushman & Wakefield)
    Here’s what tenants pay at MG3 REIT’s Doral Concourse
    Here’s what tenants pay at MG3 REIT’s Doral Concourse
    Clockwise from top: Kenneth, Robert and Bradley Fishel with Aventura Corporate Center (Getty)
    Renaissance Properties sells Aventura office complex for $140M
    Renaissance Properties sells Aventura office complex for $140M
    Grover Corlew principal Mark Corlew with Bank of America Tower in Boca Raton (Grover Corlew)
    Grover Corlew buys Bank of America Tower in Boca Raton for $45M
    Grover Corlew buys Bank of America Tower in Boca Raton for $45M
    Landlords keep raising office space rents despite a grim outlook for vacancy rates (Getty)
    Miami office vacancy rates reach Great Recession levels
    Miami office vacancy rates reach Great Recession levels
    CP Group Managing Partner Angelo Bianco with One Town Center (CP Group)
    Singaporean REIT pays $100M for One Town Center office building in Boca Raton
    Singaporean REIT pays $100M for One Town Center office building in Boca Raton
    Lease roundup: Apparel company inks 142K sf lease in Miami Gardens & more
    Lease roundup: Apparel company inks 142K sf lease in Miami Gardens & more
    Lease roundup: Apparel company inks 142K sf lease in Miami Gardens & more
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.