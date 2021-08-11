Open Menu

Aventura votes to require HOAs to submit critical reports within 48 hours

That includes engineering, architectural and life-safety reports

Miami /
Aug.August 11, 2021 04:30 PM
By Erik Bojnansky
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman (Facebook via Weisman, Getty)

The city of Aventura is tightening up its requirements for homeowners’ associations in the wake of the deadly Surfside condo collapse.

The Aventura commission unanimously approved an ordinance on Tuesday requiring residential associations to submit any engineering, architectural and life safety reports they conduct to the city within 48 hours of their completion.

The commission also moved forward with a similar ordinance requiring owners of commercial properties larger than 2,000 square feet to share their engineering and architectural reports within 48 hours. The second reading for the proposed commercial code is set for Sept. 2.

Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman said she proposed the condo law after hearing concerns from residents about the structural integrity of their own buildings following the collapse of Champlain Towers South on June 24. Local building officials throughout Miami-Dade have since ordered the evacuations of several buildings after declaring them structurally unsafe, including Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach, La Costa in Miami Beach, and more recently, the Fifty Fifty Condominium in Miami.

The law guarantees transparency in a city filled with condominiums, Weisman told The Real Deal.

“I want to alleviate [the fears of Aventura residents] as quickly as we can. That is why we sought to do this,” said Weisman, who claimed that Aventura is the first municipality in Florida to enact such a law.

The commercial building law will have similar requirements for apartments, large retail complexes, and office buildings, Weisman added.

Associations and property owners that violate the ordinance could be given a $500 fine, and/or 60 days in jail. City code also states that each day a violation exists “shall constitute a separate offense.”

So far, there has been little pushback from real estate developers or condo associations over the law, Weisman said. There was, however, some division among elected officials over how long associations had to turn in a report.

Weisman and Commissioner Marc Narotsky felt that 24 hours was enough time for an association to turn in a report while Vice Mayor Linda Marks and commissioners Denise Landman, Jonathan Evans, Robert Shelley and Rachel Saltzman Friedman felt that 48 hours was needed, according to the Miami Herald.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    aventuracondo associationsPoliticsResidential Real EstatesurfsideSurfside condo collapse

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The lot where Champlain Towers South used to be (Getty)
    Stalking horse bidder emerges for Surfside condo site offering $110M
    Stalking horse bidder emerges for Surfside condo site offering $110M
    5050 Northwest Seventh Street in Miami (Google Maps/Miami Dade)
    Condo complex near Miami International Airport declared unsafe and evacuated
    Condo complex near Miami International Airport declared unsafe and evacuated
    From left to right: One Sotheby's Chief Sales Officer Seth Kaufman, Harding Realty co-founder Anita Bigelman, One Sotheby's co-founder Daniel de la Vega and Harding Realty co-founder Marta Waserstein
    One Sotheby’s acquires Surfside brokerage Harding Realty
    One Sotheby’s acquires Surfside brokerage Harding Realty
    The lot where the Champlain Towers South once was (Getty)
    Portion of Champlain site in “danger of collapsing” and will be braced this weekend
    Portion of Champlain site in “danger of collapsing” and will be braced this weekend
    The lot where the former Champlain Towers South once stood (Getty)
    Bid request to begin soon for Surfside collapse site
    Bid request to begin soon for Surfside collapse site
    The current Miami Beach North Shore library with Mayor Dan Gelber (Google Maps, Gelber)
    Miami Beach seeks buyers for city-owned development sites
    Miami Beach seeks buyers for city-owned development sites
    Eighty Seven Park next to the collapsed Champlain Towers South (Getty)
    Condo tower Eighty Seven Park, Collins Avenue still closed amid concerns of possible street collapse
    Condo tower Eighty Seven Park, Collins Avenue still closed amid concerns of possible street collapse
    Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump have a condo in Surfside and an estate in Indian Creek (Getty)
    South Florida resident Jared Kushner to launch Miami investment firm
    South Florida resident Jared Kushner to launch Miami investment firm
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.