Microsoft to lease 50K sf office at under-construction Brickell tower

Tech giant was reportedly in talks to lease about 30K sf earlier this year

Miami /
Sep.September 08, 2021 06:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Vlad Doronin, Jonathan Goldstein and CEO Satya Nadella (Getty)

Microsoft is making its expansion in Miami official.

The tech giant inked a roughly 50,000-square-foot lease at a new office tower under construction in the Brickell Financial District, as out-of-state tech firms continue to head to South Florida.

Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft will use the space at 830 Brickell as its new regional headquarters, according to a statement posted on LinkedIn by Mariana Castro, Microsoft’s vice president of sales, marketing and operations for Latin America.

WeWork will be the anchor tenant at 830 Brickell, a 55-story, 640,000-square-foot tower that is expected to be completed next year. WeWork is now taking more than 100,000 square feet at the building, down from the 146,000 square feet on 10 floors that was initially announced.

Billionaire Vlad Doronin’s OKO Group is developing the tower along with Cain International. It’s being designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill. The building will have a health and wellness center, restaurant and open-air rooftop lounge, and private conference facility.

Thoma Bravo, a tech-focused private equity firm, signed a lease for 36,500 square feet at 830 Brickell earlier this year.

A team led by Ryan Holtzman and Brian Gale of Cushman & Wakefield represented the developer in the Microsoft deal. Alexander Brown of Colliers International represented Microsoft.

Read more

OKO and Cain financed construction of 830 Brickell with a $300 million loan from MSD Partners, the private investment firm of Dell Technologies billionaire Michael Dell, in 2019.

The building will be the second tallest office tower in Greater Downtown Miami, preceded by the 765-foot-tall Southeast Financial Center at 200 South Biscayne Boulevard, which Hines developed in the early 1980s.





