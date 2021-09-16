Open Menu

RK Centers pays $16M for Winn-Dixie-anchored Miramar shopping plaza

Buyer has been on a shopping spree for grocery-anchored retail

Miami /
Sep.September 16, 2021 11:30 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
RK Centers pays $16M for Winn-Dixie-anchored Miramar shopping plaza

Google street view of 17051-17173 Miramar Parkway, Raanan Katz and Jeffrey Edison (Google Maps, LinkedIn, Phillips Edison)

Raanan Katz’s RK Centers continues to expand its South Florida retail holdings, this time scooping up a Winn-Dixie-anchored shopping plaza in Miramar for $15.7 million.

RK Centers bought Park View Square at 17051-17173 Miramar Parkway from an affiliate of Cincinnati, Ohio-based Phillips Edison & Company, records show.

Phillips Edison, which promotes itself as one of the biggest owner-operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers in the U.S., bought Park View Square for $14.5 million in 2014. The firm manages a portfolio of 300 shopping centers across 31 states, according to its website. Jeffrey Edison is chair and CEO.

Besides Winn-Dixie, Park View Square’s tenants include a pizza shop, Subway, Quest Diagnostics and a hair salon.

The 72,256-square-foot plaza spans 9.3 acres and was constructed in the early 2000s, according to property records.

RK Centers, with offices in Sunny Isles Beach and Needham, Massachusetts, invests in real estate in South Florida and New England. Katz, who owns a minority stake in the Miami Heat, started out investing in multifamily in Greater Boston, but switched his focus to commercial real estate in 1980, according to RK’s website. His first South Florida purchase was a block of stores in Miami Beach in 1984.

This is at least the second grocery-anchored shopping center RK has purchased this year in South Florida. In March, the company bought the Publix-anchored Veranda Shoppes in Plantation for $17 million.

Grocery-anchored retail has remained healthy throughout the pandemic, as consumers have continued to buy groceries in stores. Other brick-and-mortar retailers have struggled to keep up with e-commerce growth.

RK also invested in Best Buy-leased properties this year, scooping up at least two in South Florida. It bought a West Palm Beach store for $12 million in May, and one in Plantation for $11.5 million in January.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countygrocery storesmiami heatmiramarretailRK Centerswinn dixie

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault (right), Dacra CEO Craig Robins and the Louis Vuitton store in Miami’s Design District
    Making it rain in Miami’s Design District
    Making it rain in Miami’s Design District
    Publix-anchored shopping center in Boynton Beach trades for $17M
    Publix-anchored shopping center in Boynton Beach trades for $17M
    Publix-anchored shopping center in Boynton Beach trades for $17M
    Seminole Classic Casino (Getty)
    Six hospitalized, more injured after partial drywall cave-in at Broward casino
    Six hospitalized, more injured after partial drywall cave-in at Broward casino
    10660 Southwest 40th Street (Google Maps)
    Tate Capital sells CVS Pharmacy y más location near Kendall for $16M
    Tate Capital sells CVS Pharmacy y más location near Kendall for $16M
    The assemblage in Flagler Village 
    Flagler Village Opportunity Zone dev site hits market for $31M
    Flagler Village Opportunity Zone dev site hits market for $31M
    ARI Financial Group CEO buys Hialeah multifamily-retail portfolio for $42M
    ARI Financial Group CEO buys Hialeah multifamily-retail portfolio for $42M
    ARI Financial Group CEO buys Hialeah multifamily-retail portfolio for $42M
    (Facebook via Wynwood 25 and Joe's Pizza)
    Lease roundup: New York pizzeria opening at Wynwood 25, logistics provider heading to Davie & more
    Lease roundup: New York pizzeria opening at Wynwood 25, logistics provider heading to Davie & more
    Abacus Capital Partners pays $125M for Plantation apartments
    Abacus Capital Partners pays $125M for Plantation apartments
    Abacus Capital Partners pays $125M for Plantation apartments
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.