Open Menu

Facing assault charges, developer sells Miami home, lists Cali properties

Bill Hutchinson, who appeared on “Marrying Millions,” is charged with rape and sexual assualt involving 2 teens

Miami /
Sep.September 19, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Developer Bill Hutchinson, seen here in court and alongside his mugshot (Getty, Highland Park Police Department)

Developer Bill Hutchinson, seen here in court and alongside his mugshot (Getty, Highland Park Police Department)

Developer Bill Hutchinson has sold a Miami mansion and has listed two other properties as he faces sexual assault charges.

Hutchinson sold the Miami property for $10 million, according to the New York Post. The 2009-built home first hit the market last fall asking $8.2 million.

He purchased the home in 2016 for $5.6 million. The mansion totals 12,000 square feet with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It was featured on the reality TV show “Marrying Millions,” which followed Hutchinson’s relationship with his fiancée, 23-year-old Brianna Ramirez.

The 63-year-old founder of Dunhill Properties also wants to sell two properties in California, one in Laguna Beach and the other in Carmel.

Orange County, California, prosecutors charged Hutchinson in July with rape and sexual assault of two teenagers. Prosecutors allege some of the abuse occurred at the Laguna Beach home. Hutchinson pleaded not guilty one felony count of rape and five misdemeanor charges of sexual battery.

Last month, a now-17-year-old girl sued Hutchinson in a Texas civil court, charging he sexually assaulted her at the Laguna Beach home.

That property was listed in August, asking $6.9 million. The Carmel property hit the market in July asking $9.5 million.

Hutchinson also sold his home in Dallas for $3.3 million last August.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    MiamiOrange County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    10660 Southwest 40th Street (Google Maps)
    Tate Capital sells CVS Pharmacy y más location near Kendall for $16M
    Tate Capital sells CVS Pharmacy y más location near Kendall for $16M
    Project Renderings (Babba Joshua Yesharim)
    Babba Joshua Yesharim plans residential project along Miami River
    Babba Joshua Yesharim plans residential project along Miami River
    Citywalk Apartments (Crexi)
    Miami Beach investor buys apartment complex in Overtown Opportunity Zone for $12M
    Miami Beach investor buys apartment complex in Overtown Opportunity Zone for $12M
    Peebles loses $15M claim tied to allegations he was duped out of Miami Overtown project
    Peebles loses $15M claim tied to allegations he was duped out of Miami Overtown project
    Peebles loses $15M claim tied to allegations he was duped out of Miami Overtown project
    The Dorsey project by Related Group in Wynwood and 2600 Sawgrass Mills Circle (Google Maps)
    Lease roundup: New York hedge fund takes Miami space for second HQ, Sushi Maki expands to Fort Lauderdale
    Lease roundup: New York hedge fund takes Miami space for second HQ, Sushi Maki expands to Fort Lauderdale
    From top to bottom: Jeff Ardizon and Robert Suris of The Estate Companies and Joe Beard of Westdale (Westdale, Facebook via Soleste Blue Lagoon Luxury Apartments in Miami)
    Estate Companies sells Soleste Blue Lagoon apartments in Miami for $94M
    Estate Companies sells Soleste Blue Lagoon apartments in Miami for $94M
    East End Capital founders and managing principals Jonathon Yormak and David Peretz with the tower (East End)
    East End Capital execs illegally keeping $860K from Australian partner in Miami tower, lawsuit says
    East End Capital execs illegally keeping $860K from Australian partner in Miami tower, lawsuit says
    Rendering of the Westlake Winn-Dixie and Coconut Grove's CocoWalk (CocoWalk)
    Lease roundup: Winn-Dixie inks 52K sf lease in Westlake & more
    Lease roundup: Winn-Dixie inks 52K sf lease in Westlake & more
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.