Open Menu

KKR sells Boynton Beach warehouses to Oxford Properties for $16M

Separate purchases of two Boynton Beach warehouses are part of a $2.2B portfolio acquisition

Miami /
Oct.October 01, 2021 06:00 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

6600 High Ridge Road, Oxford Properties Group President Michael Turner, and 7700 High Ridge Road (Google Maps, Oxford Properties Group, Commercial Cafe)

In separate purchases, a Toronto-based multinational real estate investment firm acquired two Boynton Beach warehouses for a combined $15.5 million.

Affiliates of Oxford Properties Group, led by company President Michael Turner, purchased the properties at 6600 and 7700 High Ridge Road for $7.3 million and $8.2 million, respectively.

The sellers are affiliates of New York-based real estate investment firm KKR.

The deal equates to $185 per square foot for a combined 83,378 square feet of industrial space.

In the second quarter, industrial sale prices averaged $122 a square foot in the Palm Beach County market, down $7 compared to the same period in 2020, according to an Avison Young report.

In August, Oxford agreed to pay $2.2 billion for KKR’s 14.5-million-square-foot portfolio of industrial properties in the U.S., most of which are in Sunbelt states. The deal involves 149 buildings, many of which are near population centers and involve properties used by online retailers like Amazon for last mile distribution points.

In December, KKR, led by Henry Kravis, scooped up about 100 properties in Atlanta; Baltimore; Chicago; Central and South Florida; Central Pennsylvania and Dallas. The company paid $835 million for 9.7 million square feet of industrial real estate. The same month, KKR bought the two Boynton Beach warehouses for a combined $13 million. Both buildings were completed in 1996.

In Palm Beach County, industrial properties are still a secure bet for investors, according to Avision Young. In the second quarter, the overall vacancy rate was 5.4 percent, the lowest since 2019, and base rents increased nearly 13 percent compared to the same period last year.

Last month, billionaire developer Jeff Greene sold a recently completed industrial complex at 1501 Meathe Drive in West Palm Beach for $60.6 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    boynton beachindustrial marketpalm beach countySouth Florida Industrial Marketwarehouses

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Investors buy Palm Beach office building for $38M
    Investors buy Palm Beach office building for $38M
    Investors buy Palm Beach office building for $38M
    CenterPoint scoops up Doral warehouse for $17M
    CenterPoint scoops up Doral warehouse for $17M
    CenterPoint scoops up Doral warehouse for $17M
    Moishe Mana buys Allapattah site as he doubles down on Miami
    Moishe Mana buys Allapattah site as he doubles down on Miami
    Moishe Mana buys Allapattah site as he doubles down on Miami
    Hilary Musser and the house (Photos: Daniel Newcomb)
    Hilary Musser sells waterfront West Palm Beach spec mansion for record $16M
    Hilary Musser sells waterfront West Palm Beach spec mansion for record $16M
    Double Ace Cargo sells Sweetwater industrial condos for $8M
    Hollywood Diagnostics Center buys Sweetwater industrial condos for $8M
    Hollywood Diagnostics Center buys Sweetwater industrial condos for $8M
    Developer Jeff Greene and Dalfen Industrial CEO Murray Dalfen with the complex at 1501 Meathe Drive (Dalfen, CBRE)
    Billionaire Jeff Greene sells West Palm Beach industrial complex for $61M
    Billionaire Jeff Greene sells West Palm Beach industrial complex for $61M
    10100 Northwest 25th Street in Doral, Florida and Seagis Property Group's Bradlee Lord (Google Maps, Cornell)
    Seagis Property Group buys logistics firm’s Doral facility for $19M
    Seagis Property Group buys logistics firm’s Doral facility for $19M
    Clayco affiliate picks up Miramar Park of Commerce for $18M
    Clayco affiliate picks up Miramar Park of Commerce building for $18M
    Clayco affiliate picks up Miramar Park of Commerce building for $18M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.