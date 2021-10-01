Open Menu

Tara West joins Compass to manage new developments in Florida

She led sales at oceanfront Arte condo project in Surfside

Miami /
Oct.October 01, 2021 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Tara West (Compass, iStock)

Compass hired a former Douglas Elliman sales director as its project manager to lead new developments in Florida.

Tara West left Elliman, where she worked on the Arte luxury condo project in Surfside. She had been with Elliman for nearly seven years. West called the move “bittersweet,” but said it was “a great opportunity” to be part of Compass’ expansion. She will be working out of the firm’s Lincoln Road office in Miami Beach.

Compass’ new developments include Aurora in Sunny Isles Beach, Nautilus 220 in Palm Beach County and Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences on Singer Island, West said.

Douglas Elliman could not be reached for comment.

The majority of the oceanfront Arte development in Surfside sold during the pandemic. At least units at the 16-unit, 12-story building remain available for sale, including a lower penthouse that West is co-listing with Elliman agents Ryan Farbstein and Max Farbstein for $28 million. An unknown cryptocurrency investor purchased the unit earlier this year for $22.5 million and is looking to flip it.

West hopes to do more co-brokerage deals, she said.

West, who has worked for Fortune International Group, Engel & Völkers and herself, has been in the industry for about 17 years. She has closed about $290 million in sales, according to a Compass spokesperson.

Compass approached her. She declined to disclose terms of her arrangement with Compass, but said the company’s benefits package is a “game changer,” especially for a real estate professional who has been in the business for years.

Compass has been recruiting top agents across the country. Top Miami Beach realtor Nancy Batchelor and her team recently joined Compass, leaving Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty after about 20 years.

This week, restrictions ended on trading of about 200 million shares from Compass’ initial public offering. The shares were subject to a 180-day lockup period. Unrestricted trading in the coming weeks is expected to show insight into investors’ views of the brokerage’s business model.





