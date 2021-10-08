A GOP-supporting Florida sugar baron closed on a sweet deal in Jupiter where he’ll be close to two scions of former President Donald Trump.

A trust managed by Florida Crystals senior vice-president Alexander Fanjul paid $5 million for a house at 18241 Perigon Way, according to records.

The sellers are John and Janyce Brown, who paid $1.8 million for the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in 2012, records show. The 5,054-square-foot house was built in 1993.

Fanjul and his brothers, Alfonso “Alfy” Fanjul Jr., José “Pepe” Fanjul, and Andres Fanjul, own one of the largest sugar producing conglomerates in the country. The Fanjuls are also real estate developers in South Florida and the Dominican Republic, where they developed and own La Romana International Airport and several resorts in Casa de Campo.

Locally, FCI Residential, the development arm of Florida Crystals, built a 245-apartment project in Hialeah, a 271-unit apartment building in Palmetto Bay, and a 308-unit residential community in Coconut Creek. Founded in 2012, FCI Residential has developed more than 4,500 apartment units in South Florida, according to the company’s website.

Fanjul’s new acquisition is in a city where Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump recently planted their roots. In March, the 45th president’s namesake and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle bought a six-bedroom house in Jupiter’s Admirals Cove for $9.7 million. Two months later, his brother, Eric, and wife Lara Trump paid $3.2 million for a four-bedroom home in the Trump National Golf Club community.

The Fanjul brothers are prolific donors to Republican and Democratic political candidates and committees. In 2020, Alexander Fanjul donated a combined $78,000 to GOP congressional contenders, including $15,000 to PACs supporting Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, both of whom lost reelection to the U.S. Senate in a Jan. 5 runoff, according to Federal Elections Commission reports.

He’s also given $19,000 to Republican committees for the 2022 midterm election, including $2,900 to Congressman Carlos Gimenez, the former mayor of Miami-Dade County.

Jose Fanjul, a staunch Republican who sold his Faena House condo for $5.2 million earlier this year, donated a total of $1.1 million to a Donald Trump superPAC between 2019 and 2020.

Alfonso Fanjul, on the other hand, is a hardcore Democrat. For the 2020 election, he gave $279,900 to federal Democratic committees, including $37,500 to the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, according to the FEC.