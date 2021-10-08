Open Menu

Home sweet home: Sugar baron Alexander Fanjul buys Jupiter house for $5M

Jupiter has also attracted Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who have each bought homes

Miami /
Oct.October 08, 2021 02:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Photos of 18241 Perigon Way Property (zillow.com)

A GOP-supporting Florida sugar baron closed on a sweet deal in Jupiter where he’ll be close to two scions of former President Donald Trump.

A trust managed by Florida Crystals senior vice-president Alexander Fanjul paid $5 million for a house at 18241 Perigon Way, according to records.

The sellers are John and Janyce Brown, who paid $1.8 million for the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in 2012, records show. The 5,054-square-foot house was built in 1993.

Fanjul and his brothers, Alfonso “Alfy” Fanjul Jr., José “Pepe” Fanjul, and Andres Fanjul, own one of the largest sugar producing conglomerates in the country. The Fanjuls are also real estate developers in South Florida and the Dominican Republic, where they developed and own La Romana International Airport and several resorts in Casa de Campo.

Locally, FCI Residential, the development arm of Florida Crystals, built a 245-apartment project in Hialeah, a 271-unit apartment building in Palmetto Bay, and a 308-unit residential community in Coconut Creek. Founded in 2012, FCI Residential has developed more than 4,500 apartment units in South Florida, according to the company’s website.

Fanjul’s new acquisition is in a city where Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump recently planted their roots. In March, the 45th president’s namesake and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle bought a six-bedroom house in Jupiter’s Admirals Cove for $9.7 million. Two months later, his brother, Eric, and wife Lara Trump paid $3.2 million for a four-bedroom home in the Trump National Golf Club community.

The Fanjul brothers are prolific donors to Republican and Democratic political candidates and committees. In 2020, Alexander Fanjul donated a combined $78,000 to GOP congressional contenders, including $15,000 to PACs supporting Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, both of whom lost reelection to the U.S. Senate in a Jan. 5 runoff, according to Federal Elections Commission reports.

He’s also given $19,000 to Republican committees for the 2022 midterm election, including $2,900 to Congressman Carlos Gimenez, the former mayor of Miami-Dade County.

Jose Fanjul, a staunch Republican who sold his Faena House condo for $5.2 million earlier this year, donated a total of $1.1 million to a Donald Trump superPAC between 2019 and 2020.

Alfonso Fanjul, on the other hand, is a hardcore Democrat. For the 2020 election, he gave $279,900 to federal Democratic committees, including $37,500 to the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, according to the FEC.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesjupiterpalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Wheelock pays $106M for The Ben hotel near downtown West Palm Beach
    Wheelock pays $106M for The Ben hotel near downtown West Palm Beach
    Wheelock pays $106M for The Ben hotel near downtown West Palm Beach
    Healthcare investor buys lakefront mansion west of Delray Beach for $17M
    Healthcare investor buys lakefront mansion west of Delray Beach for $17M
    Healthcare investor buys lakefront mansion west of Delray Beach for $17M
    South Florida retail rents surpass pre-pandemic pricing in Q3
    South Florida retail rents surpass pre-pandemic pricing in Q3
    South Florida retail rents surpass pre-pandemic pricing in Q3
    Artefacto owner buys waterfront Palm Island home for $5M
    Artefacto owner buys waterfront Palm Island home for $5M
    Artefacto owner buys waterfront Palm Island home for $5M
    JV led by IP Capital buys Boca Raton office complex for $77M
    JV led by IP Capital buys Boca Raton office complex for $77M
    JV led by IP Capital buys Boca Raton office complex for $77M
    Chris Bosh and the property (Getty, The Waterfront Team)
    Chris Bosh’s former waterfront Miami Beach mansion hits the market for $42M
    Chris Bosh’s former waterfront Miami Beach mansion hits the market for $42M
    South Florida office vacancies remain high in Q3, as rents inch up
    South Florida office vacancies remain high in Q3, as rents inch up
    South Florida office vacancies remain high in Q3, as rents inch up
    Gold Standard of Care pays $14M for assisted living facility in West Palm
    Gold Standard of Care pays $14M for assisted living facility in West Palm
    Gold Standard of Care pays $14M for assisted living facility in West Palm
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.