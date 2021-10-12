Open Menu

Pompano Beach mixed-use project scores $45M construction loan

Apartment-retail project was delayed due to unfavorable lending market

Miami /
Oct.October 12, 2021 01:32 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Pompano Beach mixed-use project scores $45M construction loan

Renderings of Old Town Square multifamily-retail development in Pompano Beach. ( Old Town Square, Adache Architects)

A planned apartment-retail project in Pompano Beach’s Old Town district scored a $45 million construction loan, following a roughly yearlong delay.

The $72 million Old Town Square will have 281 multifamily units, just over 5,000 square feet of retail and a garage with more than 300 spaces, according to Adam Adache of co-developer Cavache Properties.

The 10-story project on 1.7 acres will be on the east side of Northeast First Avenue, between Northeast Second and Third streets.

Bank OZK provided the construction loan.

Originally slated for completion this year, Old Town Square now is expected to be finished in 2023. Construction is expected to start in November.

The delay was caused by unfavorable financing conditions amid the pandemic. Although the developers had loan options last year, terms were stricter and offered lower loan-to-value ratios, Adache said.

“We still had offers to finance. They just weren’t what we were looking for,” he said. “ If you were planning to get $45 million, at the time, in financing from a construction lender, it might have been $35 million.”

Pompano Beach-based Cavache and project partner Wilson Enterprises, based in Delray Beach, waited for the loan market to loosen and obtained construction permits in the meantime, Adache said.

In 2019, Old Town Square obtained $7.8 million in financing in the form of tax incentives from the Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency.

The Old Town project is part of a larger initiative by the CRA to redevelop the area. It includes plans for a 70-acre downtown innovation district. The CRA is envisioning an office and retail hub with other real estate, and solicited bidders in 2019.

Cavache, led by Daniel and Adam Adache as well as Anthony Cavo, is a real estate investor and developer, according to its website. Its affiliates are brokerage Adache Real Estate, Adache Group Architects, and dredging and site development contractor Cavache.

Cavache projects include the 30 Thirty North Ocean in Fort Lauderdale.

In other planned Pompano Beach projects, The Related Group plans its second oceanfront condo with 119 units.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyconstructionDevelopmentmultifamily marketpompano beachretail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mill Creek sells Dadeland apartment towers to Starwood for $371M, marking largest multifamily sale of the year
    Mill Creek sells Dadeland apartment towers to Starwood for $371M, marking largest multifamily sale of the year
    Mill Creek sells Dadeland apartment towers to Starwood for $371M, marking largest multifamily sale of the year
    Lissette Calderon and renderings of The Julia (Neology Life)
    Lissette Calderon scores $78M construction loan for second Allapattah multifamily project
    Lissette Calderon scores $78M construction loan for second Allapattah multifamily project
    AHS Residential’s Ernesto Lopes and AEW Capital Management CEO Jeff Furber (AHS, AEW, Grand Peaks)
    AEW buys multifamily near West Palm, in southern Miami-Dade from AHS for $123M
    AEW buys multifamily near West Palm, in southern Miami-Dade from AHS for $123M
    From left: Cavalli Tower with Hussain Sajwani of Damac and the Surfside condo collapse site (Damac, Wikimedia, Getty)
    From Dubai to Surfside: Inside Damac’s plans to redevelop the tragic site
    From Dubai to Surfside: Inside Damac’s plans to redevelop the tragic site
    Genet Property Group President Ben Genet and the building (Genet, LinkedIn via Genet)
    Genet Property Group sells Sunrise industrial building for $5M
    Genet Property Group sells Sunrise industrial building for $5M
    South Florida’s industrial market continues pandemic momentum in Q3
    South Florida’s industrial market continues pandemic momentum in Q3
    South Florida’s industrial market continues pandemic momentum in Q3
    Lease roundup: Miami Worldcenter, Town Center at Boca Raton score new retailers
    Lease roundup: Miami Worldcenter, Town Center at Boca Raton score new retailers
    Lease roundup: Miami Worldcenter, Town Center at Boca Raton score new retailers
    Wickshire Senior Living buys Fort Lauderdale ALF for $17M
    Wickshire Senior Living buys Fort Lauderdale ALF for $17M
    Wickshire Senior Living buys Fort Lauderdale ALF for $17M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.