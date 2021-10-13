Open Menu

Extra Space Storage acquires Margate warehouse for $22M

Deal equates to $218 psf for the 101K sf self-storage facility

Miami /
Oct.October 13, 2021 05:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Extra Space Storage CEO Joseph D. Margolis and the warehouse at 750 and 780 S. State Road 7 in Margate, Fl. (Google Maps, ExtraSpace.com)

A Salt Lake City-based self-storage real estate company expanded its South Florida holdings with a $22.1 million purchase in Margate.

An entity tied to Extra Space Storage acquired the 101,300-square-foot industrial building at 750 and 780 South State Road 7 and an adjoining parking lot, according to records. The deal for the recently completed warehouse breaks down to $218 a square foot.

The seller is an affiliate of Winter Park-based self-storage developer Nuvo Development. In 2017, Nuvo paid $1 million for three parcels. It completed the facility this year, records show.

Headed by CEO Joseph D. Margolis, Extra Space Storage is a publicly traded REIT that owns and leases more than 2,000 self-storage properties totaling roughly 153 million square feet in 40 states, according to the company’s website. Extra Space has more than three dozen locations in Miami-Dade and Broward, 30 of which the company owns, according to records.

In 2018, the firm paid $24.7 million for a Fort Lauderdale self-storage facility.

Last year, Extra Storage provided about $300 million in financing to NextPoint Advisors in connection with a $900 million acquisition of self-storage warehouse investment company Jernigan Capital.

Over the past 18 months, the self-storage industrial submarket has bounced back after record construction of new warehouses outpaced demand, according to a September Marcus & Millichap report. In June, the national self-storage vacancy rate hit 5.5 percent, the lowest in decades. The average asking rent for a storage space rose to $1.24 in June from $1.13 a square foot in the second quarter of 2020, according to the report.

Marcus & Millichap also surveyed self-storage investors, finding that 42 percent of owners view the upcoming year as an ideal time to hold on to their properties. Self-storage sales prices are up more than 30 percent over the last five years, the report shows.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Browardmargatepublic storageself storageSouth Florida Industrial Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Joint venture pays $64M for Davie RV park primed for industrial project
    Joint venture pays $64M for Davie RV park primed for industrial project
    Joint venture pays $64M for Davie RV park primed for industrial project
    South Florida’s industrial market continues pandemic momentum in Q3
    South Florida’s industrial market continues pandemic momentum in Q3
    South Florida’s industrial market continues pandemic momentum in Q3
    KKR sells Boynton Beach warehouses to Oxford Properties for $16M
    KKR sells Boynton Beach warehouses to Oxford Properties for $16M
    KKR sells Boynton Beach warehouses to Oxford Properties for $16M
    Investor picks up Margate shopping center for $11M
    Investor picks up Margate shopping center for $11M
    Investor picks up Margate shopping center for $11M
    South Florida residential sales rose in August, but single-family closings fell across the tri-county region. (iStock)
    South Florida single-family home sales decline in August as inventory shrinks
    South Florida single-family home sales decline in August as inventory shrinks
    Highbrook Investors buys three Miami-Dade warehouses for $33M
    HighBrook Investors buys three Miami-Dade warehouses for $33M
    HighBrook Investors buys three Miami-Dade warehouses for $33M
    Castro Properties President Terri Keogh and one of the Wawa's (Castro, SRS Real Estate Partners)
    Fill ’er up: Two South Florida Wawa gas station convenience stores sell for a combined $22M
    Fill ’er up: Two South Florida Wawa gas station convenience stores sell for a combined $22M
    2229 North Commerce Parkway in Weston and Montecito CEO Chip Conk (Google Maps, Montecito)
    Weston medical office building trades for $17M
    Weston medical office building trades for $17M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.