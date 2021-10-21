Open Menu

Planned Waldorf Astoria Miami wins design approval

Tower is planned to have 361 condos and 205 hotel rooms

Miami /
Oct.October 21, 2021 06:00 PM
By Erik Bojnansky
From left: Ryan Shear, Kevin Maloney and Dan Kaplan of Property MG (Property MG, LoopNet)

UPDATED, Oct. 21, 9 p.m.: The Waldorf Astoria Hotel and Residences, planned for downtown Miami, won approval from Miami’s Urban Development Review Board on Wednesday.

Property Markets Group, led by Kevin Maloney, Ryan Shear and Dan Kaplan, is proposing to construct a tower at 300 South Biscayne Boulevard that is 1,049 feet tall. The 100-story Waldorf Astoria in Miami is planned to be the tallest skyscraper south of Manhattan.

The tower will be 1.5 million square feet in size, with plans for 361 condos and 205 hotel rooms.

Previously approved plans by the city of Miami, several years ago for a different developer, had allowed up to 1,575 units in two towers for the site, with a total of 2 million square feet. Those plans are now modified following the UDRB’s latest approval.

The new tower was designed as a stack of nine offset glass cubes, by architect Carlos Ott, with architect of record Sieger Suarez. Hilton Management Services will manage the property. The hotel will be on the first three “cubes” of the building, and the condos will be above them.

PMG is developing the project with Greybrook Realty Partners and Hilton.

PMG Downtown Developers LLC paid $80 million, or about $900 per square foot, for the 2-acre site in November 2014, records show.
The design amendments come seven months after PMG announced it was launching sales for the Waldorf Astoria project, which will include a Peacock Alley lounge, a resort-style pool area with cabanas, and a fitness center.

 





