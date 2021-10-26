Windstar Cruises I Doral Concourse

Windstar Cruises will move its headquarters to Doral from Seattle, as South Florida remains a magnet for out-of-state companies.

The cruise ship line inked a long-term, 9,100-square-foot lease at Doral Concourse, according to a news release from the landlord’s broker. Gordon Messinger of CBRE represented the building owner, Aventura-based MG3 Group, in the deal. Carlyle Coffin and Jim McGrath of Newmark represented Windstar.

Windstar, led by Chris Prelog, will relocate up to 40 employees next summer.

The six-story, 240,950-square-foot Doral Concourse at 8400 Northwest 36th Street was constructed in 2000, property records show.

MG3, through its real estate investment trust, bought Doral Concourse for $96 million from a fund managed by DRA Advisors in July.

The building is near CityPlace Doral, the massive mixed-use project with residential, retail and restaurants.

New-to-market firms have been both expanding and altogether relocating to South Florida, prompting positive absorption rates for the regional office market. Although vacancy rates averaged at over 10 percent across the region in the third quarter, landlords are raising rents in a bet on the flurry of leases by out-of-state companies.

