Asplundh family member picks up waterfront Tequesta home – palm trees included

Head of depression therapy centers group sold the property

Miami /
Oct.October 29, 2021 01:45 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Success TMS Co-Founder Randy Syrop and 103 River Drive in Tequesta (Zoom, Google Maps)

Success TMS Co-Founder Randy Syrop and 103 River Drive in Tequesta (Zoom, Google Maps)

A member of the billionaire Asplundh tree-trimming family purchased a waterfront house in Tequesta for $5.3 million.

Randy Syrop, co-founder of Success TMS depression therapy centers, and his wife Diane Syrop sold the four-bedroom, 4,132-square-foot home at 103 River Drive to a trust co-managed by Pennsylvania businessman Carl Asplundh Jr. III, property records show.

The house, with five and a half bathrooms, was built in 1978 and renovated in 2017. The property faces Loxahatchee River with an outdoor terrace, and has an infinity edge pool, elevated spa, tropical landscaping and a boat dock, according to the listing.

Compass agents Thomas Hughes and Jeremy Brown represented the sellers. Bethany Asplundh with Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer.

The Syrops acquired the property in 2017 for an undisclosed amount. Randy Syrop co-founded Success TMS, a company that provides brainwave stimulation therapy to people with depression as an alternative to medication, in 2018. The company has 32 offices in Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, New Jersey and Nevada, according to a press release.

In recent years, Asplundh has traded and developed luxury single family homes in the Palm Beach market, according to published reports. His family founded and owns Asplundh, a Willow Grove, Pennsylvania-based international tree-trimming firm with an annual revenue of $4.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Asplundh worked for the family firm from 1987 to 2001, holding various jobs within the company, including vice president, according to an online bio. He was regional sales manager for Altec Industries, a company that manufactures tree-trimming equipment, until 2016.

Tequesta, a small town north of Jupiter, has seen a few high-profile trades in recent years. Former Playboy Playmate of the Month Karin Taylor bought a waterfront home for $3.1 million last year.Private equity manager Edward Elliott and his wife Nancy Reid also sold their waterfront estate for $5 million in 2020.





