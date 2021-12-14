Open Menu

Melo nabs $248M refi for downtown Miami apartment towers

Pair of 52-story towers are next to College North Metromover stop

Miami /
Dec.December 14, 2021 02:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

From left: Carlos Melo, Jose Luis Ferreira de Melo and Martin Melo of Melo Group (Melo Group, iStock)

The Melo Group scored a $247.5 million refinancing for its Downtown 5th apartment towers, the developer’s first multifamily project in Miami’s Central Business District.

Melo, owned and led by Jose Luis Ferreira de Melo and his sons, Carlos and Martin Melo, completed the pair of 52-story towers with 1,042 units in August. The buildings are on the corner of Fifth Street and North Miami Avenue, near the College North Metromover stop.

(Source: Melo Group)

Melo obtained the 10-year loan with a fixed interest rate of just over 3 percent from Freddie Mac, according to Peter Mekras of Aztec Group, who arranged the deal on behalf of the borrower. Berkadia’s Miami office is the servicer for Freddie Mac, Mekras said.

The Melos, who hail from Argentina and moved their business to Miami after seeing the city’s potential during a 2001 visit, have completed more than 6,000 condos and apartments in and near the city, according to a release issued in August.

Most recently, the family put a full city block in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District under contract for $105 million, to eventually develop residential high-rises with retail.

Melo already has completed several rental towers in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District, including Miami Plaza, Melody Tower, Square Station and Art Plaza.

Melo’s more recent push into downtown Miami includes plans for a second multifamily high-rise, the 57-story Downtown 1st. The developer scored a $75 million construction loan for the project in November.

In Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, Melo built the 648-unit Aria on the Bay condos, and now is working on Aria Reserve, a roughly 800-unit, two-tower condo development.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    downtown miamiMelo GroupMiami-Dade Countymultifamily marketReal Estate Financerefinancings

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Beztak, Wexford plan Boca Raton apartment project, buy site for $13M
    Beztak, Wexford plan Boca Raton apartment project, buy site for $13M
    Beztak, Wexford plan Boca Raton apartment project, buy site for $13M
    Tortoise Properties pays $19M for downtown West Palm multifamily dev site
    Tortoise Properties pays $19M for downtown West Palm multifamily dev site
    Tortoise Properties pays $19M for downtown West Palm multifamily dev site
    4535 Nautilus Ct, 3175 Prairie Ave., 2211 Meridian Ave. and 2035 Meridian Ave. (Zillow)
    Topping $5M: Non-waterfront Miami Beach home sales reach new level
    Topping $5M: Non-waterfront Miami Beach home sales reach new level
    9401 Northwest 106th Street in Medley and Prologis’ Hamid Moghadam (Google Maps, Prologis)
    Prologis buys Medley warehouse for $23M
    Prologis buys Medley warehouse for $23M
    1300 Monad Terrace (Jean Nouvel)
    Monad Terrace closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Monad Terrace closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    A rendering of one of the planned towers at Magic City Innovation District in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood (Arquitectonica)
    Miami redevelopment wave sparks fears of climate gentrification
    Miami redevelopment wave sparks fears of climate gentrification
    Shoma, Related sell Park Square at Doral dev site for $16M, buyer plans multifamily project
    Shoma, Related sell Park Square at Doral dev site for $16M, buyer plans multifamily project
    Shoma, Related sell Park Square at Doral dev site for $16M, buyer plans multifamily project
    Ram Realty’s Casey Cummings and Cortland’s CEO Steven DeFrancis with Mareas at Botanica (Photos via Ram Realty, Cortland, Mareas at Botanica)
    Cortland pays $174M for south Miami-Dade apartments and adjacent dev site
    Cortland pays $174M for south Miami-Dade apartments and adjacent dev site
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.