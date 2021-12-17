Open Menu

Related Group wins approval for 355-unit multifamily project in Dania Beach

Developer paid $455K into a public parking fund to receive height and density bonuses

Miami /
Dec.December 17, 2021 09:45 AM
By Mike Seemuth
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A rendering of Parkview Place in Dania Beach with Related's Jon Paul Pérez and Jorge Pérez (BC Architects and Related)

A rendering of Parkview Place in Dania Beach with Related’s Jon Paul Pérez and Jorge Pérez (BC Architects and Related)

The Related Group narrowly won site plan approval for Parkview Place, a 14-story, 355-unit apartment development east of U.S. 1 in Dania Beach.

The Dania Beach City Commission voted 3-2 Tuesday night to approve both a site plan for Parkview Place and an associated plat amendment.

Miami-based Related acquired the vacant, 4.7-acre development site at 901 East Dania Beach Boulevard in December 2020 for $3.8 million through an affiliate, PRH-Dania Beach, LLC, according to property records.

The west side of the development site abuts a Motel 6, the east side a vacant lot, and the north side a wetlands preservation area. U.S. 1 is about one mile west of the site, and A1A is about a half mile east.

BC Architects of Coral Gables designed Parkview Place with a 14-story residential building set behind a four-level parking garage with a top-level amenity deck fronting East Dania Beach Boulevard.

The development will have 226 one-bedroom apartments, 115 with two bedrooms, 11 with three bedrooms, and three studios. It will include 520 vehicular parking spaces and storage for as many as 55 bicycles.

Related, led by Jorge Pérez and his sons Jon Paul and Nick Pérez, agreed to make an incentive payment to the city of Dania Beach to increase the allowable height and density of Parkview Place.

The developer agreed to put $455,000 in the city’s public parking fund in exchange for the right to build Parkview Place 14 stories tall, instead of the standard 7-story limit, and with a density of 75 dwelling units per acre, instead of the standard limit of 40 dwellings per acre.

Dania Beach commissioners Joyce L. Davis and Lauren Odman voted against the proposed site plan and plat amendment for Parkview Place, even though Related Group requested no rezoning or zoning variances as part of its proposals.

Davis and Odman expressed alarm at the pace of large-scale multifamily development in Dania Beach.

“There are so many of these larger buildings now coming in, and they’re all rentals. They’re not ownership,” Odman said. “It’s not just the traffic, it’s the overall quality of life. I’m just having a hard time with, again, another 14-story building. That whole corridor there concerns me.”

But Vice Mayor Marco Salvino said voting against the Related proposals would lead to litigation, and the best way to limit development in Dania Beach would be to amend the city’s code of ordinances.

“If we tell them no, we’re going to get sued,” Salvino said. “We have to change the code.”

Near its Dania Beach project, Related Group is developing a 420-unit residential community within the city limits of Hollywood. The Hollywood City Commission approved a land-use change last year for the 26.7-acre development site.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countydania beachmultifamily marketrelated group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: Steve Protulis Towers, 2000 Ocean condominium in Hallandale Beach and The Gateway at Wynwood (Photos via Allison Gross, Golden Dusk Photography and R&B Realty Group)
    From Wynwood to Hallandale Beach, projects score TCOs prior to year’s end
    From Wynwood to Hallandale Beach, projects score TCOs prior to year’s end
    JSB Capital buys Doral apartment complex for $255M
    JSB Capital buys Doral apartment complex for $255M
    JSB Capital buys Doral apartment complex for $255M
    The Real Deal’s Hiten Samtani with Gil Dezer, Keith Menin, Jon Paul Pérez and Todd Michael Glaser
    Watch: Top South Florida developers think Miami’s boom is here to stay
    Watch: Top South Florida developers think Miami’s boom is here to stay
    Rendering of the project with Robert A. M. Stern, Jorge Perez, Nick Perez and Nelson Stabile (1809 Brickell Venture, LLC, Binyan Studios, Getty, Integra)
    Related, Integra plan two-tower St. Regis condo development in Miami’s Brickell
    Related, Integra plan two-tower St. Regis condo development in Miami’s Brickell
    Art Falcone wins approval for 285-unit multifamily project in Pompano Beach
    Art Falcone wins approval for 285-unit multifamily project in Pompano Beach
    Art Falcone wins approval for 285-unit multifamily project in Pompano Beach
    Raanan Katz (Getty, Katz)
    Three points — er, retail properties in Davie for Miami Heat minority owner
    Three points — er, retail properties in Davie for Miami Heat minority owner
    Foundry Commercial’s Paul Ellis and the industrial development site on the southwest corner of Northwest 39th Street and 120th Avenue in Coral Springs, FL. (Foundry Commercial, Google Maps)
    Foundry Commercial plans warehouses in Coral Springs, pays $41M for dev site
    Foundry Commercial plans warehouses in Coral Springs, pays $41M for dev site
    Beztak, Wexford plan Boca Raton apartment project, buy site for $13M
    Beztak, Wexford plan Boca Raton apartment project, buy site for $13M
    Beztak, Wexford plan Boca Raton apartment project, buy site for $13M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.