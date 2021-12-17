The Related Group narrowly won site plan approval for Parkview Place, a 14-story, 355-unit apartment development east of U.S. 1 in Dania Beach.

The Dania Beach City Commission voted 3-2 Tuesday night to approve both a site plan for Parkview Place and an associated plat amendment.

Miami-based Related acquired the vacant, 4.7-acre development site at 901 East Dania Beach Boulevard in December 2020 for $3.8 million through an affiliate, PRH-Dania Beach, LLC, according to property records.

The west side of the development site abuts a Motel 6, the east side a vacant lot, and the north side a wetlands preservation area. U.S. 1 is about one mile west of the site, and A1A is about a half mile east.

BC Architects of Coral Gables designed Parkview Place with a 14-story residential building set behind a four-level parking garage with a top-level amenity deck fronting East Dania Beach Boulevard.

The development will have 226 one-bedroom apartments, 115 with two bedrooms, 11 with three bedrooms, and three studios. It will include 520 vehicular parking spaces and storage for as many as 55 bicycles.

Related, led by Jorge Pérez and his sons Jon Paul and Nick Pérez, agreed to make an incentive payment to the city of Dania Beach to increase the allowable height and density of Parkview Place.

The developer agreed to put $455,000 in the city’s public parking fund in exchange for the right to build Parkview Place 14 stories tall, instead of the standard 7-story limit, and with a density of 75 dwelling units per acre, instead of the standard limit of 40 dwellings per acre.

Dania Beach commissioners Joyce L. Davis and Lauren Odman voted against the proposed site plan and plat amendment for Parkview Place, even though Related Group requested no rezoning or zoning variances as part of its proposals.

Davis and Odman expressed alarm at the pace of large-scale multifamily development in Dania Beach.

“There are so many of these larger buildings now coming in, and they’re all rentals. They’re not ownership,” Odman said. “It’s not just the traffic, it’s the overall quality of life. I’m just having a hard time with, again, another 14-story building. That whole corridor there concerns me.”

But Vice Mayor Marco Salvino said voting against the Related proposals would lead to litigation, and the best way to limit development in Dania Beach would be to amend the city’s code of ordinances.

“If we tell them no, we’re going to get sued,” Salvino said. “We have to change the code.”

Near its Dania Beach project, Related Group is developing a 420-unit residential community within the city limits of Hollywood. The Hollywood City Commission approved a land-use change last year for the 26.7-acre development site.