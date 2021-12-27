Open Menu

Fort Lauderdale approves downsized riverfront condo project downtown

Commissioners approved the site plan after the developer reduced the condo project by one story and 10 units

Miami /
Dec.December 27, 2021 09:45 AM
By Mike Seemuth
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

The 808 Southeast 4th Residences in Fort Lauderdale (SE Fourth LLC, Facebook/Adache Group Architects, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

A developer won site plan approval for a mid-rise riverfront condo project in downtown Fort Lauderdale after trimming its height and number of units.

The Fort Lauderdale City Commission voted 4-1 last week for a revised site plan for 808 Southeast 4th Residences, a 12-story condo with 67 units.

The developer, Boca Raton-based Roberts Equities LLC, won preliminary approval in October from the Fort Lauderdale Planning and Zoning Board for a 13-story condo with 77 units.

Still, Roberts Equities proposed the revised 12-story site plan last Tuesday to city commissioners, who had voted Nov. 2 to review the 13-story design approved by the board in a de novo hearing.

“I am happy to see it’s a condo,” said Vice Mayor Heather Moraitis. In recent years, she said, too many multifamily residential developments in Fort Lauderdale have drawn renters instead of owners. “That’s not a good trend for the future.”

But Mayor Dean Trantalis, who cast the only vote against the revised site plan for 808 Southeast 4th Residences, said that even the downsized development was too big to blend with its surroundings along the New River.

“This is a monster building compared to what else is on the street,” he said. “This project clearly oversteps the boundaries of what belongs on this particular street.”

Roberts Equities plans to start pre-construction sales of condo units in the first quarter of 2022 and finish construction of the development in 18 months, said Randy Tulepan, the firm’s executive vice president of the Southeast U.S. He declined to provide pricing for the condos.

The owner of the development site, SE Fourth LLC, is managed by the New York City-based Kevin Roberts Trust, according to state records. Roberts Equities is the investment arm of the trust.

SE Fourth LLC acquired the site in 2016 for nearly $6.1 million from a company managed by William Massey of Fort Lauderdale, which bought the property in 2003 for $2.2 million, according to property records.

The 0.57-acre development site at 808 Southeast 4th Avenue is on the north bank of the New River, south of Las Olas Boulevard and east of Federal Highway. ​

“This is a big building for the site,” said commissioner Steven Glassman. “But on the flip side, it’s fitting the zoning that’s in place. It’s actually meeting the criteria, and that’s the rub for me.”

The existing property on the development site is a two-story, 35-unit residential building built in 1957, long before the high-rise transformation of the downtown skyline.

“This piece of property is not in a sleepy little neighborhood,” Stephanie Toothaker, an attorney for the developer, said at the commission meeting. “We’re on Las Olas, essentially. We’re one block off Las Olas.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyCondosdowntown fort lauderdaleFort Lauderdale

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Brookfield's Bruce Flatt and 11700 Southwest 26th Street (Brookfield)
    Brookfield buys Solano at Miramar multifamily complex for $188M
    Brookfield buys Solano at Miramar multifamily complex for $188M
    Sadhana and Sanjaykumar Patel of Luckey’s Management with a rendering of the 172-room hotel development in Fort Lauderdale (Luckey's Management/George White Architect)
    Lucky Day? Luckey’s Management wins approval for 172-room, dual-branded hotel in Fort Lauderdale
    Lucky Day? Luckey’s Management wins approval for 172-room, dual-branded hotel in Fort Lauderdale
    Palazzo Del Mare (Condo)
    $16M Fisher Island closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    $16M Fisher Island closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of real estate agent in Coral Springs
    Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of real estate agent in Coral Springs
    Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of real estate agent in Coral Springs
    Author Patrick Bet-David drops $9M on Broward office buildings
    Author Patrick Bet-David drops $9M on Broward office buildings
    Author Patrick Bet-David drops $9M on Broward office buildings
    Mast Capital pays $103M for Brickell site, plans 1,250-unit condo-rental complex
    Mast Capital pays $103M for Brickell site, plans 1,250-unit condo-rental complex
    Mast Capital pays $103M for Brickell site, plans 1,250-unit condo-rental complex
    Terra’s CentroCity development
    Here are South Florida’s biggest retail leases of 2021
    Here are South Florida’s biggest retail leases of 2021
    Billionaire car auction magnate buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale teardown for $16M
    Billionaire car auction magnate buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale teardown for $16M
    Billionaire car auction magnate buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale teardown for $16M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.