Open Menu

Student housing developer buys assemblage near University of Miami for $23M

79-unit Cloisters Miami is west of school

Miami /
Dec.December 30, 2021 11:30 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

From left: Tom Scott of CA Ventures along with J. Wesley Rogers and James Whitley of Landmark Properties (Landmark Properties, CA Ventures, LoopNet)

Landmark Properties bought a student housing complex and adjacent development site west of the University of Miami.

Athens, Georgia-based Landmark bought The Cloisters Miami, a two-building rental community at 5830 Southwest 57th Avenue, and the 2 acres of vacant land next door for $23.3 million, records show.

Landmark also closed on a $41.8 million construction loan, indicating additional student housing development could be on tap. Webster Bank was the lender. The loan amount can go up to $83.6 million, records show.

The purchase gives Landmark control of almost the entire block between Red Road and Southwest 57th Avenue and between Southwest 58th Terrace and 60th Street.

The property, which totals nearly 5 acres, is in an unincorporated Miami-Dade County area and two blocks west of UM’s main campus in Coral Gables.

Chicago-based CA Ventures paid $21 million for the property in 2019 in two deals, one for the land and the other for The Cloisters. At the time, Cloisters was a condominium but has since been converted to rentals.

The 79-unit Cloisters has 128 beds and offers one- to three-bedroom units, according to Landmark’s website. The pet-friendly community includes a pool.

Landmark did not return requests for comment.

Landmark developed The Standard at Coral Gables student housing at 1515 San Remo Avenue, after buying the site from Shoma Group in 2018 for $30 million.

Landmark, led by co-founders J. Wesley Rogers and James Whitley, also manages The One at University City near Florida International University. It has student housing communities nationwide and in Florida, its properties are in Orlando, Gainesville, Tallahassee and Tampa, according to its website.

In August, Landmark and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust went into a $784 million joint venture to buy and recapitalize student housing. The JV is focusing on an ​​eight-property, 5,400-bed portfolio and on assets near “leading universities,” Blackstone had said.

It is unclear if the Cloisters purchase is one of the eight properties.

The Blackstone-Landmark JV and Landmark’s recent South Florida purchase are the latest deals marking strong investment appetite for this property type.

The market rebounded in 2021 when universities resumed in-person classes and is expected to grow in the near future. The National Multifamily Housing Council reports that the student housing market is expected to increase by around 700,000 beds over the next decade.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    coral gablesDevelopmentMiami-Dade Countymultifamily marketStudent HousingUniversity of Miami

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    South Florida real estate’s biggest stories of 2021
    South Florida real estate’s biggest stories of 2021
    South Florida real estate’s biggest stories of 2021
    Realterm Logistics pays $15M for Miami warehouse
    Realterm Logistics pays $15M for Miami warehouse
    Realterm Logistics pays $15M for Miami warehouse
    Chicago firm plans apartments, commercial complex on Edgewater OZ site
    Chicago firm plans apartments, commercial complex on Edgewater OZ site
    Chicago firm plans apartments, commercial complex on Edgewater OZ site
    Pioneer of e-commerce parts with waterfront Palm Island manse for $25M
    Pioneer of e-commerce parts with waterfront Palm Island manse for $25M
    Pioneer of e-commerce parts with waterfront Palm Island manse for $25M
    Miami-Dade County hit with lawsuit over West Kendall resi project approval
    Save Calusa nonprofit sues Miami-Dade over golf course redevelopment
    Save Calusa nonprofit sues Miami-Dade over golf course redevelopment
    Race car driver zips away from Sunny Isles Beach condo for $5M
    Race car driver zips away from Sunny Isles Beach condo for $5M
    Race car driver zips away from Sunny Isles Beach condo for $5M
    Westover pays $79M for Dania Beach apartment complex
    Westover pays $79M for Dania Beach apartment complex
    Westover pays $79M for Dania Beach apartment complex
    Convicted house-flippers now face rent fraud charges
    Convicted house-flippers now face rent fraud charges
    Convicted house-flippers now face rent fraud charges
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.