Open Menu

Shahab Karmely nabs $128M condo inventory loan for new Hallandale project

Developer declined to disclose the number of units sold for 2000 Ocean

Miami /
Jan.January 05, 2022 11:48 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Shahab Karmely nabs $128M condo inventory loan for new Hallandale project

2000 Ocean with Shahab Karmely (Golden Dusk Photography)

Developer Shahab Karmely closed on a $128 million condo inventory loan for an oceanfront development in Hallandale Beach, replacing the project’s $103 million construction loan, The Real Deal has learned.

Karmely’s KAR Properties secured the loan from Madison Realty Capital. It pays off debt that Apollo Commercial Real Estate issued in 2018. 

The 38-story, 64-unit building, called 2000 Ocean, was completed in December. Developers typically use condo inventory loans to help cover carrying costs of unsold units, as well as to pay off construction loans.

Read more

A spokesperson for the development declined to disclose sales figures for 2000 Ocean. Closings are set to begin Jan. 14, the spokesperson said.

In 2018, when the developer secured construction financing, prices ranged from about $2.6 million to $4.4 million for typical units, and between $8 million and $12 million for penthouses. Remaining units start at $3.1 million up to more than $10 million for penthouses, according to the spokesperson.

Fortune Development Group is handling sales.

The building, at 2000 South Ocean Drive, was designed by Enrique Norten of TEN Arquitectos and the Italian firm Minotti, which handled the common areas and furnishings. Amenities include two pools with cabanas, a spa, cafe, library, theater and entertainment room, according to a release.

Property records show the developer paid about $34 million for the site in 2014.

In Miami, Karmely owns a massive development site along the Miami River, as well as land in Wynwood. Daniel Loeb, the billionaire investor who runs Third Point LLC, an activist hedge fund, is a silent partner of Karmely, TRD reported in 2017.

Last year, Karmely’s KAR Properties and Edgardo Defortuna’s Fortune International Group teamed up to buy the remaining unsold condos at Brickell City Centre in Miami from Swire Properties.

On his Miami River site, Karmely paused plans for One River Point, a three-phase luxury condo development that was being designed by architect Rafael Viñoly.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countycondo inventory loanscondo marketHallandale BeachKAR PropertiesShahab Karmely

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Bridge Industrial buys Pompano Beach Commerce Park for $46M
    Bridge Industrial buys Pompano Beach Commerce Park for $46M
    Bridge Industrial buys Pompano Beach Commerce Park for $46M
    Pembroke Park approves 6-acre retail development with a Wawa
    Pembroke Park approves 6-acre retail development with a Wawa
    Pembroke Park approves 6-acre retail development with a Wawa
    Brookfield's Bruce Flatt and 11700 Southwest 26th Street (Brookfield)
    Brookfield buys Solano at Miramar multifamily complex for $188M
    Brookfield buys Solano at Miramar multifamily complex for $188M
    Sadhana and Sanjaykumar Patel of Luckey’s Management with a rendering of the 172-room hotel development in Fort Lauderdale (Luckey's Management/George White Architect)
    Lucky Day? Luckey’s Management wins approval for 172-room, dual-branded hotel in Fort Lauderdale
    Lucky Day? Luckey’s Management wins approval for 172-room, dual-branded hotel in Fort Lauderdale
    Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of real estate agent in Coral Springs
    Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of real estate agent in Coral Springs
    Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of real estate agent in Coral Springs
    Terra’s CentroCity development
    Here are South Florida’s biggest retail leases of 2021
    Here are South Florida’s biggest retail leases of 2021
    Fort Lauderdale approves downsized riverfront condo project downtown
    Fort Lauderdale approves downsized riverfront condo project downtown
    Fort Lauderdale approves downsized riverfront condo project downtown
    Billionaire car auction magnate buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale teardown for $16M
    Billionaire car auction magnate buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale teardown for $16M
    Billionaire car auction magnate buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale teardown for $16M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.