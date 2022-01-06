The co-founder and CEO of Attentive, a mobile messaging app, and his wife, a New York Times reporter and producer, paid $19.8 million for a waterfront mansion in Coral Gables.

Property records show Brian Long and Elizabeth Day purchased the six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home at 6901 Granada Boulevard. The sellers are Moshe and Margalit Meidar. Moshe Meidar is founder and CEO of Tracxpoint, a shopping cart system that uses artificial intelligence; an Israeli cannabis production company called Therapin; and the manufacturing platform, Freedom, according to Meidar’s website.

Before he co-founded Attentive, Long was CEO of TapCommerce, a mobile ad retargeting startup, according to Crunchbase. Day was a senior news producer at HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” prior to joining the New York Times in 2018. At the Times, she is also a supervising producer for the newspaper’s documentary TV show, “The New York Times Presents.”

Their Coral Gables home spans more than 8,500 square feet on a 0.6-acre property. It was developed in 2016.

Meidar paid about $3.8 million for the property in 2013 and later added his wife to the ownership.

The house hit the market in October for $22.5 million with Chad Carroll of Compass. Danny Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker represented the buyers, according to Realtor.com.

The property has an infinity pool, 200 feet of canal frontage, a gated dock, outdoor kitchen and manicured landscaping.

Luxury waterfront home sales have soared recently, pushing prices up and resulting in limited inventory in South Florida. Tech investors have also increasingly bought homes in the region, clustering mainly in Miami Beach.

Nearby in the gated Cocoplum community, developer Rishi Kapoor paid $5.9 million for a renovated waterfront home late last year.

Months earlier, prominent Miami attorney John Ruiz sold a waterfront house in Gables Estates for $13.8 million.