Alan Faena’s ex sells her non-waterfront Miami Beach home for nearly $6M

Her developer ex-partner sold his nearby waterfront home for $13M in 2020

Miami /
Jan.January 12, 2022 09:45 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Ximena Caminos in front of 5454 Pine Tree Drive (Getty Images, Realtor.com/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Alan Faena’s former partner, Ximena Caminos, sold her Miami Beach home for $5.7 million.

Caminos, an artist and founder of Faena Art, sold the non-waterfront, six-bedroom, six-bathroom house at 5454 Pine Tree Drive to a company led by Miguel Bracamontes Baz, property records show. Baz is likely the president of Grupo Braca, a Mexican media conglomerate that owns Diario de México and Diario de México USA.

Caminos paid $4 million for the 6,638-square-foot home in 2016 and listed it for sale in 2019 for $6.3 million. It returned to the market in September for $5.6 million with Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman.

Joseph Zichelle of Compass represented the buyer.

The Mediterranean Revival-style house sits on a 0.4-acre lot. It was built in 1928 and includes a pool and spa, original wrought iron, stonework and custom wall murals, according to the listing.

Caminos was also the artistic visionary planner for the Underline, a linear park that runs underneath the Metrorail in Miami-Dade County.

Faena and investor Len Blavatnik developed the 1 million-square-foot mixed-use Faena District in mid-Miami Beach with residential, hotel and art forum components. Now, Blavatnik, with developer Vlad Doronin, is moving forward with plans for an Aman-branded luxury condo and hotel next to the condo building Faena House.

Caminos and Faena split in 2019. A year later, Faena sold his nearby waterfront estate at 4731 Pine Tree Drive for $13.3 million.

Prior to the pandemic, a non-waterfront Miami Beach home selling for $5 million or more was essentially unheard of. Now, sale prices for several houses have reached that mark and more.

The largest sale to close on Pine Tree Drive in recent months was the flip of a property for $28.1 million. Andian Group, led by Andres Isaias and Alejandro Diaz-Bazan, sold the waterfront estate to a group of investors that included a record industry executive, for nearly 50 percent more than they paid just months earlier.

In August, Russell Weiner, the billionaire founder of Rockstar Energy Drink, paid more than $35 million for two waterfront properties on Pine Tree Drive.




