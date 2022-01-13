The longtime CEO of a southern Alabama brokerage is heading farther south.

Illustrated Properties hired Daniel Dennis to become president of the brokerage, which is owned by The Keyes Family of Companies, The Real Deal has learned. Dennis was CEO of Roberts Brothers, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate based in Mobile, Alabama, for more than a decade and will relocate to South Florida next month, he said.

Keyes merged with Illustrated in 2016, creating the largest independent brokerage in Florida. Mike Pappas, CEO of Keyes, will remain CEO of Illustrated, which has more than 650 agents in 20 offices throughout Palm Beach, Martin and Collier counties, according to a release.

The brokerage industry benefited from a record year in 2021, as residential sales skyrocketed across the state. In South Florida, Keyes closed $8.7 billion in sales last year, and Illustrated Properties accounted for $3.3 billion of that, Pappas said. Keyes sold more properties than any other brokerage in the region, he said.

“What we think we’re building is the brokerage of the future,” Pappas said. “We’re big enough to compete with the big boys, but still local and engaging in the community with our associates.”

At Roberts Brothers, Dennis oversaw the brokerage’s 300 agents and staff, and five offices. He’s also spent some time in South Florida: Dennis, who graduated from law school, received a master of law in real property development from the University of Miami.

Dennis will work with the company’s existing leadership, including General Manager Virginia Spencer and Vice President of Operations Joy Linet, to continue growing the firm, Pappas said. Pappas’ daughter, Christina Pappas, is vice president of Keyes, and his nephew, Jason Pappas, is an Illustrated Properties manager.