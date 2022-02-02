A developer sold a waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec home to a Québec-based real estate investor for $9.3 million.

2519 Lucille North LLC, with Pawel Plata and Tomasz Gzella listed as managers, sold the waterfront property at 2519 Lucille Drive to AV-Gaz Plus, according to records.

Plata is a co-founder of Gzella, a Fort Lauderdale-based company that owns and operates boutique hotels in South Florida. Plata and his wife, Marta Gzella-Plata, moved to Fort Lauderdale from Poland in 2013 with their two children.

The buying entity is based in Drummondville, Québec. Québec corporate records list Léo-Paul Therrien as president, secretary, and first shareholder. Therrien is the founder of Le Groupe Therrien, a Québec-based real estate investment company.

The sellers bought the property in January 2018 for $2.1 million. Since then, a house that was previously on the property was demolished and a new home was built, according to records. A lien against the property was released in November 2019 according to records. Construction was completed in 2020, according to Realtor.com.

The 6,964-square-foot home sits on over a quarter-acre and has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. It also has 75 feet of water frontage, the listing on Realtor.com shows.

Julie Jones-Bernard with Florida Luxurious Properties represented the seller in the deal.

The sale underscores the continued strength of South Florida’s residential market. The number of home and condo sales in South Florida — including in Fort Lauderdale — of more than $1 million, from December 2020 to November 2021, surpassed the total from the two prior years combined.

Last month, New York investment honcho Daniel Kordash flipped the waterfront home at 444 Royal Plaza Drive to Galo David Coba for $7.7 million, $1.3 million more than his purchase price less than a year ago.

In December, billionaire Copart CEO Jay Adair and his wife, Tammi Adair, bought a waterfront teardown at 2541 Laguna Terrace for $15.5 million.

In October, repo king Patrick K. Willis bought the waterfront mansion at 2900 Northeast 37th Street for $12.5 million from a Dallas company led by Jean Christine Thompson of Thompson Petroleum.