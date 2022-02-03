Open Menu

North Miami Beach investor acquires Lauderhill apartments for $13M

Treevita affiliate paid $145K per apartment for 88-unit complex

Miami /
Feb.February 03, 2022 06:00 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Treevita Capital’s chief executive director Hugo Cascavita and the Victoria at Lauderhill apartment complex at 2011-2051 Northwest 43rd Terrace in Lauderhill (Apartments.com, LinkedIn)

A North Miami Beach-based real estate investment firm bought a garden-style apartment complex in Lauderhill for $12.8 million.

An affiliate of Treevita bought the 88-unit Victoria at Lauderhill Apartments at 2011-2051 Northwest 43rd Terrace, according to records. The price breaks down to $145,277 per apartment. Treevita is managed by Hugo Cascavita, according to Florida corporate records.

The seller, Victoria at Lauderhill LLC, an entity managed by Jerry Slubowski and Ricardo Ulloa of Fort Lauderdale, paid $9.4 million for the property in 2017, records show. The complex consists of five, two-story buildings completed in 1967.

In an email, Marc D. Kleiner, an attorney who represented the seller in the most recent deal with Treevita, said investor demand in South Florida’s multifamily sector remains competitive with no sign of slowing down. “Limited inventory and demand for newcomers continues to make for a robust rental market,” Kleiner said.

In 2021, investors dropped $11.4 billion to acquire 603 rental properties in the tri-county region, more than double a previous 2016 record of $5.5 billion, according to a recent Cushman & Wakefield report. In Broward County last year, buyers paid an average of $281,163 per apartment, and renters paid an average of $2,073 a month in rent, a jump of 23.3 percent, the report states.

Victoria at Lauderhill offers a mix of two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 814 square feet to 955 square feet, according to an online listing. The property is fully leased and monthly rents start at $1,200, according to ForRent.com.

Victoria at Lauderhill represents Treevita’s second purchase in Lauderhill in the last two years. In 2020, the firm acquired New Colony Homes, a 180-unit apartment community in an Opportunity Zone, for $18.8 million. Treevita also owns four other multifamily projects in North Miami Beach, Homestead, Gainesville and Fulton County, Georgia, according to the company’s website.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countylauderhillmultifamilySouth Florida multifamily market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Tricera Capitals' Scott Sherman and Ben Mandell; Asana Partners' Jason Tompkins, Sam Judd and Terry Brown (Asana Partners, Tricera Capital, Native Realty, iStock)
    Asana buys The Hive, Flagler Uptown in downtown Fort Lauderdale for $18M
    Asana buys The Hive, Flagler Uptown in downtown Fort Lauderdale for $18M
    The $125 million Grove Central project going up next to the Coconut Grove Metrorail Station (RSM Design)
    Top 10 development projects in Miami-Dade in 2021
    Top 10 development projects in Miami-Dade in 2021
    Bridge Investment drops $15M for Dolphin Carpet & Tile building in Deerfield Beach
    Bridge Investment drops $15M for Dolphin Carpet & Tile building in Deerfield Beach
    Bridge Investment drops $15M for Dolphin Carpet & Tile building in Deerfield Beach
    481 Riviera Boulevard in Miramar, Fla and Seagis Property Group’s Vice President Bradlee Lord (Google Maps)
    Seagis shopping spree: Industrial binge continues with $13M Miramar warehouse deal
    Seagis shopping spree: Industrial binge continues with $13M Miramar warehouse deal
    Léo-Paul Therrin and 2519 Lucille Drive (Le Groupe Therrien, Realtor)
    Québec real estate guru buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec home for $9M
    Québec real estate guru buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec home for $9M
    The development site at 1670 and 1690 Northwest North River Drive, Miami (EP Realty Group)
    Uruguayan investor puts Miami River development site on the market
    Uruguayan investor puts Miami River development site on the market
    Global Horizons Group’s Guy Goldberg and Shai Yitzhaki with an aerial of the properties (Global Horizons Group, Google Maps)
    Global Horizons sells 71-unit Fort Lauderdale apartment portfolio for $13M
    Global Horizons sells 71-unit Fort Lauderdale apartment portfolio for $13M
    Retail rents creeped up, as vacancies fell across South Florida at year-end 2021: report
    Retail rents creeped up, as vacancies fell across South Florida at year-end 2021: report
    Retail rents creeped up, as vacancies fell across South Florida at year-end 2021: report
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.