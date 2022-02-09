Open Menu

Greg Mirmelli picks up Collins Avenue property after flipping nearby building

Mirmelli recently bought property near The Standard hotel, sold 800 Collins Avenue

Miami /
Feb.February 09, 2022 03:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Greg Mirmelli with the Collins Avenue property (Getty)

Greg Mirmelli with the Collins Avenue property (Getty)

Miami Beach investor Greg Mirmelli purchased a retail property on Collins Avenue that he eventually hopes to redevelop into a high-end residential project, The Real Deal has learned.

Mirmelli said he paid about $6.5 million for the building at 600 Collins Avenue in South Beach. The acquisition follows his sale of 800 Collins Avenue in November for $6.2 million.

The 600 Collins Avenue deal includes the corner property at 215 Sixth Street and the adjacent building at 604 Collins Avenue. Marcus & Millichap’s Drew Kristol and Kirk Olson brokered the deal.

Property records show an affiliate of Optimum Asset Management USA, led by Managing Director Matthew Barry, sold the parcels to Mirmelli. Optimum developed the nearby Celino South Beach hotel complex on Ocean Drive, which it sold last year to a hotel fund that counts Alex Rodriguez among its inventors.

Optimum paid about $12.9 million for both parcels in 2014, about double what Mirmelli recently paid.

Kristol of Marcus & Millichap said Optimum planned to redevelop the Collins Avenue retail property but “the market just never met the demand for that type of development.”

Read more

In late December, the former Señor Frog’s property at 1450 Collins Avenue sold for $10 million.

“We’ve gone through a period where there’s literally been little to no transaction volume between Fifth and Ninth Streets, but it picked up [recently],” Kristol added. “People are starting to move on from these properties. Investors are ready to transact on the street. You need sellers willing to sell.”

Mirmelli said he plans to keep the 600 Collins Avenue building’s current tenants, which include Simon’s Sportswear and a women’s clothing store. He eventually plans to work with the city of Miami Beach to develop high-end residential on the 0.3-acre property. It has about 100 feet of frontage on Collins Avenue and is near the recently completed Goodtime Hotel on Washington Avenue and Sixth Street.

Last year, he flipped 800 Collins Avenue for $1.7 million more than he paid in a period of about seven months. Mirmelli had planned a mansion-hotel concept for the Art Deco building, previously home to a Banana Republic.

Mirmelli also recently acquired a waterfront property next to The Standard hotel in Miami Beach for $5.3 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    collins avenueGreg Mirmellimiami beachretailSouth Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Steven Swanson II with the Walgreens at 9020 Biscayne Boulevard (LinkedIn, JLL)
    Chicago investor flips Miami Shores Walgreens for $8M
    Chicago investor flips Miami Shores Walgreens for $8M
    From left: 701 Brickell Avenue; Wynwood Annex at 215 Northwest 24th Street; and 830 Brickell Avenue
    CRE brokers adapt to brave new Miami market
    CRE brokers adapt to brave new Miami market
    A photo collage of the waterfront Miami Beach home at 63000 North Bay Road (Elliman.com)
    Michelle Simkins flips bayfront Miami Beach home for $21M, double previous sale in 1 year
    Michelle Simkins flips bayfront Miami Beach home for $21M, double previous sale in 1 year
    From left: Joseph, Toney and Eli Sleiman of Sleiman Enterprises; Graeme (Greg) Keith Jr. and Graeme Keith Sr. of The Keith Corporation (LoopNet, Sleiman Enterprises, The Keith Corporation)
    Publix-anchored Delray Square sells for $48M
    Publix-anchored Delray Square sells for $48M
    A photo illustration of Palazzo Del Mare at 7111-7193 Fisher Island Dr Miami Beach, FL 33109 (Condo.com)
    $21M Fisher Island closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    $21M Fisher Island closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Bloom Hotels picks up Sixty Sixty condo-hotel in Miami Beach for $24M
    Bloom Hotels picks up Sixty Sixty condo-hotel in Miami Beach for $24M
    Bloom Hotels picks up Sixty Sixty condo-hotel in Miami Beach for $24M
    Ilya Kovalchuk and Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island (Wikipedia, Palazzo Della Luna)
    Russian hockey star Ilya Kovalchuk buys luxury Fisher Island condo
    Russian hockey star Ilya Kovalchuk buys luxury Fisher Island condo
    Lease roundup: Aircraft firm opening new US HQ at 830 Brickell, Trader Joe’s-anchored Miami Beach building inks deals
    Lease roundup: Aircraft firm opening new US HQ at 830 Brickell, Trader Joe’s-anchored Miami Beach building inks deals
    Lease roundup: Aircraft firm opening new US HQ at 830 Brickell, Trader Joe’s-anchored Miami Beach building inks deals
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.