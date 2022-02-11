Open Menu

Clarion Partners buys Lauderhill apartments for $72M

Deal for 302-unit complex equates $238K per unit

Miami /
Feb.February 11, 2022 10:30 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Serramar Apartments at 6701-6950 Landings Drive in Lauderhill, FL. (Realtor.com)

Clarion Partners scooped up the Serramar Apartments in Lauderhill for $72 million, marking continued investment interest in South Florida’s robust multifamily market.

New York-based Clarion bought the 302-unit complex at 6701-6950 Landings Drive from an affiliate of Milbrook Properties, according to a deed. The deal breaks down to $238,411 per apartment.

The garden-style apartment complex was built in 1985 on 18.4 acres. Millbrook had paid $58 million for the property in 2020, property records show.

Serramar Apartments offers one- and two-bedroom units, with rents ranging from $1,470 to $1,800 a month, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the pet-friendly community include two pools, a gym and an on-site cyber cafe, according to Serramar’s website.

Manhasset, New York-based Millbrook is a family owned real estate manager, buyer and developer led by Rubin Pikus, according to its website.

Clarion Partners, led by David Gilbert, invests across commercial real estate property types and has roughly $71 billion in total assets under management, and about 500 domestic and global institutional investors, according to its website.

In December, Clarion sold the eight-story, 285-unit Moda apartment building in North Bay Village for $122 million. 

The regional multifamily market has been thriving because of high demand, which has allowed landlords to push up rents, and fueled investor demand.

In the biggest deal of 2021, motivational speaker and social media personality Grant Cardone paid $744 million for four Broward County rental properties.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyClarion Partnerslauderhillmultifamilymultifamily market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Montreal Investor with Miami Beach (SRE Commercial Group)
    Montreal investor picks up Miami Beach Art Deco apartment buildings for $7M
    Montreal investor picks up Miami Beach Art Deco apartment buildings for $7M
    2317 Solar Plaza Dr, Fort Lauderdale (Jeff Greenberg with Coast Properties of S. Florida)
    Drone manufacturer pays $7M for waterfront Fort Lauderdale home
    Drone manufacturer pays $7M for waterfront Fort Lauderdale home
    NAI Miami's Robert Eckstein in front of a rendering of the proposed mixed-use project (NAI Miami, MSA Architects)
    Trammell Crow proposes 576 apartments in West Kendall, puts land under contract
    Trammell Crow proposes 576 apartments in West Kendall, puts land under contract
    The Mangrove Bay assisted living facility at 110 Mangrove Bay Way in Jupiter (Senior Lifestyle, iStock)
    Blackstone sells waterfront assisted living facility in Jupiter at a loss for $41M
    Blackstone sells waterfront assisted living facility in Jupiter at a loss for $41M
    Plantation Corporate Center at 2 South University Drive (Marcus & Millichap and iStock)
    Coral Springs investor picks up Plantation office building for $13M
    Coral Springs investor picks up Plantation office building for $13M
    Rev. Keith Spencer and 7150 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines 
    Fueling faith? Pembroke Pines church will share its property to make way for a Wawa
    Fueling faith? Pembroke Pines church will share its property to make way for a Wawa
    Rafael Pecchio, rendering of 1317 and 1345 North Miami Avenue, Dan Kodsi (Sabbia Beach, iStock/Illustration by Shea Monahan for The Real Deal)
    Dan Kodsi and partner buy site north of downtown Miami for apartment development
    Dan Kodsi and partner buy site north of downtown Miami for apartment development
    Prologis sells Pompano Business Park for $239M in record deal
    Prologis sells Pompano Business Park for $239M in record deal
    Prologis sells Pompano Business Park for $239M in record deal
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.