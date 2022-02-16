Open Menu

Miami becomes least affordable housing market in the US

Home prices are rising at a faster clip than wages

Miami /
Feb.February 16, 2022 10:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock/Illustration by Shea Monahan for The Real Deal)

(iStock/Illustration by Shea Monahan for The Real Deal)

Miami is the most expensive housing market in the country, surpassing New York, according to a RealtyHop report.

Home prices in Miami have soared during the pandemic, propelled by the migration of out-of-state buyers and renters, many of whom have moved from the Northeast. Wages, meanwhile, have not risen at the same pace.

Read more

A household in the city of Miami would have to contribute 78.7 percent of its income toward homeownership costs, according to RealtyHop’s February affordability index. That’s based on a median home price of $589,000 and a projected median household income of $43,401.

Miami has moved higher in the ranking of least affordable cities for housing in recent months, eclipsing Los Angeles in October to take the No. 2 spot.

New York became the second least affordable city in February. A household in New York City would have to spend close to 78 percent of its income on homeownership costs, including mortgage payments and property taxes. That’s based on a median annual household income of $68,259 and median home price of $970,000.

In third-ranking Los Angeles, households can expect to spend 74.2 percent of their annual incomes on housing, based on a median income of $68,733 and a median home price of $925,000.

RealtyHop analyzes homeownership affordability across the country’s 100 most populous cities.

To remain below the threshold for cost-burdened housing, homeowners and renters should spend no more than 30 percent of their income on housing.

“What we’ve been seeing since the pandemic is Miami is the destination for a lot of out-of-state residents,” said RealtyHop data scientist Shane Lee. “These people often bring in more money than [locals].”

Rents have also jumped exponentially. One report found that rents in Miami rose 38 percent, the highest gains nationwide, in 2021.

Much of the local workforce, including those in healthcare, education and first responders, are priced out of homeownership. A Florida Realtors report found that home health care and personal care aides, earning the least out of 17 occupations studied, would need to earn more than three times their median annual salary to purchase a home, and nearly double their salary to rent a one-bedroom unit.

Last year, Miami ranked 16th in the country for cities with the biggest increases in median home asking prices, according to RealtyHop. The median price rose 17 percent in 2021 to $580,000. Austin experienced the biggest increase, up nearly 28 percent to $535,000.

“Miami has become increasingly unaffordable especially for those local residents. They’re the ones who increasingly struggle with homeownership,” Lee said. “It’s the same reason why Austin was the hottest market [in 2021].”

Lee and other experts predict price growth will slow as interest rates rise, but sales will continue to increase.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    affordable housinghome priceshome saleshousing market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Todd Michael Glaser, Dr. Robert Fishel with 210 Via Del Mar (Todd Michael Glaser, JFK Medical Center)
    Todd Glaser flips Palm Beach estate to cardiologist for $32M
    Todd Glaser flips Palm Beach estate to cardiologist for $32M
    Health Care Workers with South Florida (iStock)
    South Florida health care workers, first responders caught in home affordability gap: report
    South Florida health care workers, first responders caught in home affordability gap: report
    Naples, Florida (iStock, Freepik, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    Florida’s west coast cities rank among top emerging real estate markets
    Florida’s west coast cities rank among top emerging real estate markets
    Jon Paul Perez with 240 Edgewater Drive in Coral Gables (Zillow)
    Jon Paul Pérez of Related buys waterfront teardown in Coral Gables
    Jon Paul Pérez of Related buys waterfront teardown in Coral Gables
    Walter Kolm with 6946 Coral Gables Ct. (LinkedIn, iStock, realtor.com)
    Power couple sells waterfront Coral Gables spec home to entertainment guru for $13M
    Power couple sells waterfront Coral Gables spec home to entertainment guru for $13M
    2317 Solar Plaza Dr, Fort Lauderdale (Jeff Greenberg with Coast Properties of S. Florida)
    Drone manufacturer pays $7M for waterfront Fort Lauderdale home
    Drone manufacturer pays $7M for waterfront Fort Lauderdale home
    810 Lakeview Drive with M. Patrick Carroll and Alina Baikova (Zillow, Getty)
    Carroll real estate honcho buys lakefront Miami Beach home for $16M
    Carroll real estate honcho buys lakefront Miami Beach home for $16M
    William E. Ford with 110 Clarendon Avenue (Rockefeller.edu, Realtor.com)
    William Ford’s family office sells non-waterfront Palm Beach estate for $33M
    William Ford’s family office sells non-waterfront Palm Beach estate for $33M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.