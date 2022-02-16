Open Menu

Miami investment honcho scoops up waterfront Coconut Grove home for $5M

House is in the gated Entrada Estates community

Miami /
Feb.February 16, 2022 02:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Azora Capital' Ravi Chopra with 3600 Matheson Avenue (The Keyes Company, LinkedIn)

Azora Capital’ Ravi Chopra with 3600 Matheson Avenue (The Keyes Company, LinkedIn)

Azora Capital investment firm founder Ravi Chopra paid $5.1 million for a waterfront house in Coconut Grove.

Chopra, who also is chief investment officer at Miami-based Azora, bought the property at 3600 Matheson Avenue in the gated Entrada Estates community from Almon Glenn Braswell Jr., according to a deed.

The property includes a three-bedroom main house and a two-bedroom guest house, with a total of 4,758 square feet on 0.4 acres. It also has five-and-a-half baths and a two-car garage, Realtor.com shows. The home is along a canal and four houses away from Biscayne Bay.

Constructed in 1940 in the Mediterranean Revival style, the house has modern upgrades, such as impact windows and Wolf Sub-Zero appliances, as well as a newer roof, according to Realtor.com. Other features include a pool, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a clawfoot tub.

Rosie Cruz-Sotero of The Keyes Company represented the seller, and Jennifer Goldstein of the Alexander Team at Douglas Elliman represented the buyer, according to Realtor.com.

The house last traded in 2000 for $2.3 million, records show. It was listed in June for $6.4 million, with a price cut to $5.9 million in September, the listing shows.

The deal comes amid a flurry of single-family home sales across South Florida, created by a pandemic-induced homebuying spree, with out-of-state transplants driving much of the activity.

Read more

In other recent Coconut Grove deals, Chicago couple Alexander Goldstein, executive chairman of a retail electricity supplier, and Olga Frankfurt, an oncologist with Northwestern Medicine, paid $10.4 million in December for a non-waterfront mansion.

In July, a waterfront spec mansion under construction in the Grove sold for $65 million, setting a Miami-Dade County record at the time.

Last month, Miami businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht listed her 4-acre Coconut Grove estate for $150 million. If sold at this price, the deal would set a statewide record.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    coconut grovehome salesmiami dade

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    488 South Beach Road (Photos via Kevin Dickenson)
    Utah real estate mogul drops $14M for waterfront Jupiter Island teardown
    Utah real estate mogul drops $14M for waterfront Jupiter Island teardown
    (iStock/Illustration by Shea Monahan for The Real Deal)
    Miami becomes least affordable housing market in the US
    Miami becomes least affordable housing market in the US
    Palazzo Del Mare at 7111-7193 Fisher Island Dr Miami Beach (Condo.com)
    Oceana Bal Harbour closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Oceana Bal Harbour closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Todd Michael Glaser, Dr. Robert Fishel with 210 Via Del Mar (Todd Michael Glaser, JFK Medical Center)
    Todd Glaser flips Palm Beach estate to cardiologist for $32M
    Todd Glaser flips Palm Beach estate to cardiologist for $32M
    Health Care Workers with South Florida (iStock)
    South Florida health care workers, first responders caught in home affordability gap: report
    South Florida health care workers, first responders caught in home affordability gap: report
    Jon Paul Perez with 240 Edgewater Drive in Coral Gables (Zillow)
    Jon Paul Pérez of Related buys waterfront teardown in Coral Gables
    Jon Paul Pérez of Related buys waterfront teardown in Coral Gables
    Walter Kolm with 6946 Coral Gables Ct. (LinkedIn, iStock, realtor.com)
    Power couple sells waterfront Coral Gables spec home to entertainment guru for $13M
    Power couple sells waterfront Coral Gables spec home to entertainment guru for $13M
    Developers score $47M bridge loan for Opa-locka townhouse rentals
    Developers score $47M bridge loan for Opa-locka townhouse rentals
    Developers score $47M bridge loan for Opa-locka townhouse rentals
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.