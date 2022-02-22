Breitling I Design 41 | Miami

Swiss watch manufacturer Breitling opened a 1,832-square-foot store in the last available retail space in Miami Design District’s Northeast 41st Street corridor.

Breitling rented the space at Design 41, at 112 Northeast 41st Street, according to a news release from the brokers.

Tony Arellano and Joe Fernandez of Dwntwn Realty Advisors represented the landlord in the deal.

Design District Development Partners, based in Sarasota and led by Benjamin Norton, owns the building, according to property and state corporate records. Design 41 was constructed in 2017 on 0.4 acres, records show.

Breitling’s store showcases the brand’s latest watches modeled by the company’s “Spotlight Squad” of celebrities, including Charlize Theron and Misty Copeland, according to the release.

Sprouts Farmers Market I Grove Central | Miami

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a store at the Grove Central apartment and retail project under construction next to the Metrorail stop in Miami’s Coconut Grove.

The Phoenix-based grocer leased a 24,014-square-foot space, marking its third location in Miami-Dade County, according to a news release from Grove Central’s developers. Other Sprouts markets are opening in Kendall and Homestead.

David Martin’s Terra and Grass River Property, both based in Coconut Grove, are developing the 23-story apartment tower with 402 market-rate, workforce and co-living units; 170,000 square feet of retail; and a 1,250-space public garage.

Grass River Property is led by co-Chairman Chuck Cobb, co-CEOs Justin Kennedy and Toby Cobb, and President Peter LaPointe.

Grove Central is expected to be completed in 2023. It’s a transit-oriented development, an increasingly popular concept in Miami-Dade that aims to create housing near major public transit stations.

Sprouts, known for its healthy and organic food offerings, will be joining retail anchors Target and Total Wine & More at Grove Central.