Open Menu

Redevelopment play: Constellation Group buys Coral Gables office buildings for $10M

Seller previously planned a mixed-use project for the site

Miami /
Feb.February 28, 2022 10:30 AM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Constellation Group Managing Principal Eduardo Otala and properties at 4225 Ponce de Leon Boulevard and 4311 Ponce de Leon Boulevard (Google Maps, LinkedIn)

UPDATED, Feb. 28, 1:15 p.m.: Constellation Group picked up a pair of small Coral Gables office properties for $10 million, where the seller previously planned a mixed-use project.

An entity managed by Miami-based Constellation’s managing principal, Eduardo Otaola, bought adjacent office buildings at 4225 Ponce De Leon Boulevard and 4311 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, according to records. Across the street from the Shops at Merrick Park, the single-story buildings total 3,665 square feet and were completed in 1947 and 1956.

The buildings are also about a mile west of a city of Coral Gables-owned commercial space that is being leased to celebrity chef Michelle Bernstein, where she plans to re-open her Sra. Martinez restaurant.

The seller of the Ponce de Leon properties is an entity managed by Jose R. Boschetti and Rene Brillembourg, partners in Coral Gables-based real estate developer BF Group. The entity paid $7 million for the two sites in 2017, records show.

At the time, BF Group said the company planned to redevelop the properties into a 10-story mixed-use project with a $40 million construction price tag. The developer had proposed a building with about 30,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and up to 50,000 square feet of office space. Boschetti did not return a phone message seeking comment.

After publication, Otaola responded to a request for comment, saying he is planning to develop a 75,000-square-foot office building with ground-floor retail, designed by Miami-based Arquitectonica. The building would entail four stories on top of a two-level parking garage, and possibly include a rooftop amenity space and terraces on each floor, he said. Initial plans will be submitted to the city of Coral Gables this week.

Constellation specializes in multifamily, office and retail investments throughout the southern U.S. according to its website. In South Florida, the firm currently owns Town Center One at Dadeland, a class A office building in Kendall; and Bahama House, a garden-style multifamily project in Key Biscayne.

In December, Constellation and its partner Integra Investments sold a five-story office building near Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road for $26.5 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    coral gablesofficesSouth Florida Office Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    3800 West Broward Boulevard in Plantation (Google Maps)
    San Francisco investment firm pays $10M for Plantation office building
    San Francisco investment firm pays $10M for Plantation office building
    Spanish River Plaza at 500 Northeast Spanish River Boulevard in Boca Raton (Colliers)
    Beverly Hills firm forays into Florida with Boca Raton office and retail complex purchase
    Beverly Hills firm forays into Florida with Boca Raton office and retail complex purchase
    A photo illustration of The Surf Club Four Seasons in Surfside (Condo.com, iStock)
    Surf Club Four Seasons closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Surf Club Four Seasons closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    The two-building office complex at 400 and 450 South Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach with Wexford Real Estate Investors’ co-founder and President Joseph Jacobs, Key International’s founder Jose Ardid and Related Companies’ Stephen Ross (Wexford Real Estate Investors, Related, Key International)
    Stephen Ross’ Related continues downtown West Palm office shopping spree with $35M deal
    Stephen Ross’ Related continues downtown West Palm office shopping spree with $35M deal
    Dan Kodsi with Southwest 10th Street and Northeast 213th Street (Royal Palms, iStock, Google Maps)
    Dan Kodsi plans mixed-use project with high street retail as “alternative to Aventura Mall”
    Dan Kodsi plans mixed-use project with high street retail as “alternative to Aventura Mall”
    Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners managing partners Andrew Dance and Adam Denmark, and renderings of the two buildings at 300 Banyan Boulevard and 161 North Olive Avenue (Brand Atlantic Real Estate)
    JV plans downtown West Palm Beach office building, renovated retail project
    JV plans downtown West Palm Beach office building, renovated retail project
    Michelle Bernstein’s Sra. Martinez re-opening in Coral Gables with EB-5 backing
    Michelle Bernstein’s Sra. Martinez re-opening in Coral Gables with EB-5 backing
    Michelle Bernstein’s Sra. Martinez re-opening in Coral Gables with EB-5 backing
    Palazzo Del Mare at 7111-7193 Fisher Island Dr Miami Beach (Condo.com)
    Oceana Bal Harbour closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Oceana Bal Harbour closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.