Open Menu

Stellar Communities proposes 204-unit apartment project in Ojus

Plan calls for 13K sf of ground-floor commercial space

Miami /
Mar.March 01, 2022 10:30 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Larry Baum, managing partner, Stellar Communities (ODP Architecture & Design, Stellar Companies, LoopNet)

Developer Stellar Communities wants to build a 204-unit multifamily project in Ojus, south of Aventura Mall and near a future Brightline station.

Dania Beach-based Stellar, through an affiliate, proposes an up to 15-story building on 1.6 acres at 18801 West Dixie Highway. It would have 13,326 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, according to an application filed last week to Miami-Dade County.

The plan also calls for 198 parking spots, or half of what is required, as the site’s proximity to a major bus stop would allow the reduction, according to Stellar’s letter to the county seeking a pre-application meeting on the proposal. The developer next is expected to submit a proposal for administrative site plan review.

Stellar’s affiliate, 18801 Wdh Po LLC, paid $7.9 million for the site in December 2021, according to property records. Ojus is an unincorporated neighborhood, near Aventura.

Stellar, founded in 2009, is a residential developer that uses eco-construction practices, such as including solar panels on the South Florida houses it builds, according to its website. Larry Baum is co-founder.

This is the latest in a string of projects, both proposed and underway, near both Aventura Mall and a Brightline passenger train station that is under construction and is expected to be completed this year.

Dan Kodsi, through his Miami-based Royal Palm Companies, wants to build a major mixed-use project with rentals, offices and high-street retail, which would be an open-air gathering space offering an alternative to the enclosed Aventura Mall. It would span 9.6 acres on the northwest corner of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 213th Street. Royal Palm paid $39.1 million for the first portion of the assemblage in February.

In January, Ram Realty Advisors and Pinnacle paid $15.4 million for a 2.2-acre development site in Ojus, where they plan a 285-unit apartment building.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    aventuraMiami-Dade Countymultifamilymultifamily marketOjus

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Glenn Gilmore, founder, Brick & Timber, in front of the Wynwood Annex office building in Miami (DWNTWN Realty Advisors, Brick & Timber)
    San Francisco firm makes first South Florida office bet with $49M Wynwood Annex deal
    San Francisco firm makes first South Florida office bet with $49M Wynwood Annex deal
    Fifty Six-Sixty at 5660 Collins Avenue, Palazzo Della Luna at 6800 Fisher Island Drive and The Fairchild Condo at 3581 East Glencoe Street (Mondial International Realty, Compass, Palazzo Della Luna)
    $21M Palazzo Della Luna closing on Fisher Island tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    $21M Palazzo Della Luna closing on Fisher Island tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Tropical Park Plaza at 7971 Southwest 40th Street in Miami with Javier Cervera (Cervera Real Estate)
    Javier Cervera Jr. buys Tropical Park Plaza near Westchester for $25M
    Javier Cervera Jr. buys Tropical Park Plaza near Westchester for $25M
    Arnaud Karsenti with 609 Brickell Avenue (Google Maps, 13th Floor, Key International)
    Brickell church sale holdout could scuttle $240M deal with 13th Floor, Key International
    Brickell church sale holdout could scuttle $240M deal with 13th Floor, Key International
    Cube's Ben Mandell, Scott Sherman and Alex Karakhanian (iStock, Google Maps, Cube)
    Lease roundup: Blockchain.com opening HQ on two floors at Cube Wynwd in Miami
    Lease roundup: Blockchain.com opening HQ on two floors at Cube Wynwd in Miami
    Raimundo Onetto with 11950 North Bayshore Drive (Alta, Google Maps, iStock)
    Alta plans waterfront North Miami condo project, pays $15M for apartment building on site
    Alta plans waterfront North Miami condo project, pays $15M for apartment building on site
    1319 Meridian Avenue (Google Maps, iStock)
    Montreal investor picks up another Miami Beach Art Deco apartment building
    Montreal investor picks up another Miami Beach Art Deco apartment building
    Fairfield Residential’s Chairman and CEO Greg Pinkalla with Morea Apartments at 602 North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach (Morea Apartments, Fairfield Residential)
    New York developer pays $146M for newly built Morea Apartments in Pompano Beach
    New York developer pays $146M for newly built Morea Apartments in Pompano Beach
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.