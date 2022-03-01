Developer Stellar Communities wants to build a 204-unit multifamily project in Ojus, south of Aventura Mall and near a future Brightline station.

Dania Beach-based Stellar, through an affiliate, proposes an up to 15-story building on 1.6 acres at 18801 West Dixie Highway. It would have 13,326 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, according to an application filed last week to Miami-Dade County.

The plan also calls for 198 parking spots, or half of what is required, as the site’s proximity to a major bus stop would allow the reduction, according to Stellar’s letter to the county seeking a pre-application meeting on the proposal. The developer next is expected to submit a proposal for administrative site plan review.

Stellar’s affiliate, 18801 Wdh Po LLC, paid $7.9 million for the site in December 2021, according to property records. Ojus is an unincorporated neighborhood, near Aventura.

Stellar, founded in 2009, is a residential developer that uses eco-construction practices, such as including solar panels on the South Florida houses it builds, according to its website. Larry Baum is co-founder.

This is the latest in a string of projects, both proposed and underway, near both Aventura Mall and a Brightline passenger train station that is under construction and is expected to be completed this year.

Dan Kodsi, through his Miami-based Royal Palm Companies, wants to build a major mixed-use project with rentals, offices and high-street retail, which would be an open-air gathering space offering an alternative to the enclosed Aventura Mall. It would span 9.6 acres on the northwest corner of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 213th Street. Royal Palm paid $39.1 million for the first portion of the assemblage in February.

In January, Ram Realty Advisors and Pinnacle paid $15.4 million for a 2.2-acre development site in Ojus, where they plan a 285-unit apartment building.