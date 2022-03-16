Open Menu

Developer Jimmy Tate’s proposed Bahia Mar project faces more controversy with filing of new lawsuit

Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, held on site, sues, after opposing construction plans

Miami /
Mar.March 16, 2022 10:30 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Tate Capitals’ Jimmy Tate and 801 Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale (Tate Capital, Google Maps)

Developer Jimmy Tate’s plan for a high-end, mixed-use project by Fort Lauderdale’s Bahia Mar marina just hit another snag.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, held annually on part of the 39.5-acre site Tate wants to redevelop, has long opposed the project, partly arguing that it would cut the space allotted for the show.

Now, boat show organizers are suing Tate’s affiliate over a lease agreement “gag provision” that bans them from speaking out against the project to city officials and possibly the general public as well, according to the complaint filed in Broward County Circuit Court on Monday.

Tate’s Rahn Bahia Mar LLC — which state corporate records tie to North Miami-based Tate Capital, led by Jimmy and Kenneth Tate — leases the public property at 801 Seabreeze Boulevard from the city.

Then, Tate’s affiliate leases part of the property to boat show owner Marine Industries Association of South Florida, as well as the event’s manager and production company, Yachting Promotions, for the five day-event held each fall.

That lease, signed in June 2017, imposes the “gag provision” that prevents the boat show from discussing Tate’s project directly with city officials.

Jimmy Tate told The Real Deal that the “gag” provision is included in the lease to “prevent backroom negotiations between the boat show and the city,” after the boat show “egregiously” tried to interfere with the project approval process in 2017.

The complaint alleges that it is “unenforceable language,” and that the “gag” only applies to the project as it was proposed at the time the lease was signed. Since then, the development plan has been changed, meaning the “gag” clause is now moot, the suit argues.

Attorney Sigrid McCawley, who represents the boat show owner and manager, said in an emailed statement that a private contract such as a lease cannot “suppress someone’s ability to provide city officials with key information.”

“In our democracy, it is crucial that elected officials have a complete and accurate recitation of the facts before they make decisions affecting public rights,” McCawley, managing partner at Boies Schiller Flexner in Fort Lauderdale, said in her statement.

Fort Lauderdale-based Marine Industries Association declined comment through a representative who answered the main office number.

The Bahia Mar redevelopment has been pending since 2014, Tate said.

The Fort Lauderdale City Commission approved the project in December 2017. But then the city asked the developer to delay the project and tweak the site plan in a way that reflects a compromise with the boat show.

The vision now is for a 256-key, luxury-branded hotel, with 60 of the units hotel-condos; 350 luxury-branded condo units in several buildings; 88,500 square feet of commercial space and about 250 yacht slips at the marina.

The plan also is for roughly 3 acres of public park and promenade space, as well as a marina village open to the public, and waterfront dining.

The plan now includes more open waterfront, contiguous space for the boat show than in a previous site plan, Tate said. In fact, the boat show and its own planner agreed to the new site plan, he said.

Tate’s affiliate, Rahn Bahia Mar, which holds a lease for the site until 2062, first needs city approval for a new 50-year lease with one 50-year extension option.

“It is my professional opinion that this lawsuit is just another attempt by the boat show parties to try to interfere with our ability to negotiate a new ground lease to afford us an opportunity to develop the Bahia Mar property,” Tate said. “It is a shame when a privately held, multibillion-dollar, London-based entity feels that they have more control over our property and our development rights than we do as the leasehold owners of the Bahia Mar.”

London-based Informa also is one of the groups that puts on the boat show. State corporate records show Yachting Promotions, one of the plaintiffs, is led by Charles McCurdy. His LinkedIn lists him as CEO of Informa.

The suit counters Tate’s assertion that the boat show has agreed to the new site plan, alleging that the Bahia Mar developer has even made this statement to the public through a website and mailers, and knows that it is false.

Even though the boat show notified “Bahia Mar that its statements were false and defamatory
on March 8, 2022, Bahia Mar has refused [to] retract its false statements,” the complaint says. “At the same time, Bahia Mar’s interpretation of the gag provision precludes plaintiffs from issuing their own corrective statements to the city and public at large.”

In her statement, McCawley brought up the boat show’s economic impact. It brings about 100,000 visitors annually.

“It is critical that the public and its elected officials are fully informed before making any decisions,” she said. This is why “Marine Industries of South Florida and Yachting Promotions Inc. have brought this lawsuit for a declaration of their right to be able to speak freely about the Bahia Mar proposal.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bahia marbroward countyconstructionFort Lauderdalelawsuits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Widow of Chicago developer sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $9M
    Widow of Chicago developer sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $9M
    Widow of Chicago developer sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $9M
    Rendering of the planned park and cultural center in the Flagler Village area of Fort Lauderdale (City of Fort Lauderdale)
    Developer wins approval for cultural center, park on city-owned site in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village
    Developer wins approval for cultural center, park on city-owned site in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village
    Jules Trump and Suffolk CEO and chairman John Fish with a rendering of the Estates at Acqualina (Getty, Suffolk, Avra)
    Trump Group, Suffolk Construction sue each other over Estates at Acqualina
    Trump Group, Suffolk Construction sue each other over Estates at Acqualina
    6501 Northwest 37th Avenue (Google Maps)
    Brooklyn buyer sues industrial firm O’Donnell over failed Hialeah deal
    Brooklyn buyer sues industrial firm O’Donnell over failed Hialeah deal
    (Google Maps, iStock)
    Canadian firm buys condo-hotel dev site in Pompano Beach for $18M
    Canadian firm buys condo-hotel dev site in Pompano Beach for $18M
    From left: Jorge and Sonia Casimiro in front of 2200 North Ocean Boulevard (St. Augustine Social, Realtor.com)
    Former Texas homebuilder buys Auberge condo in Fort Lauderdale for $5M
    Former Texas homebuilder buys Auberge condo in Fort Lauderdale for $5M
    The warehouse property at 820-826 Northwest 10th Terrace in Fort Lauderdale (Google maps)
    Boca Raton investor allegedly concealed $3M warehouse sale from minority partner: lawsuit
    Boca Raton investor allegedly concealed $3M warehouse sale from minority partner: lawsuit
    The Main Las Olas office building at 201 East Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale with data from the Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority report (Google Maps, FTLDDA)
    More than half of workers back to the office in downtown Fort Lauderdale: report
    More than half of workers back to the office in downtown Fort Lauderdale: report
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.