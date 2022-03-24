A celebrity-friendly steak joint co-owned by hospitality mogul David Grutman is suing the city of Miami Beach in an attempt to block an emergency curfew tied to Spring Break mayhem.

Papi Steak at 736 First Street in the city’s South of Fifth neighborhood filed its lawsuit in Miami-Dade Circuit Court Thursday afternoon, hours before a curfew in Miami Beach’s Art Deco Entertainment District is slated to take effect, according to the Miami Herald.

On Tuesday, the Miami Beach City Commission declared a state of emergency that allowed City Manager Alina Hudak to shut down businesses in South Beach at midnight, beginning Thursday night and ending on Sunday. Hudak also cut off liquor store sales at 6 p.m.

Miami Beach officials cited two shootings that injured five people last weekend, as well as street fights and large crowds, for taking a drastic approach to reign in Spring Break chaos.

In its lawsuit, Papi Steak alleges the curfew is an “arbitrary” measure that unfairly targets businesses in the South of Fifth neighborhood that has not experienced unruly crowds as Ocean Drive, the Miami Herald reported.

The lawsuit states that Papi Steak is an area that is “safe, secure and free from the violence … east of Collins Ave.,” the Miami Herald reported. Yet, earlier this week, Miami-based mixed martial arts fighter Jorge Masvidal allegedly punched a fellow professional brawler and UFC star Colby Covington as he was leaving Papi Steak, published reports state. Miami Beach Police arrested and charged Masvidal with battery.

Grutman also co-owns Story nightclub, a dance music venue that recently announced on its social media accounts that it was temporarily closing this weekend. Story’s management also said the venue would be issuing full refunds to customers who paid to attend celebrity DJ parties slated for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

[Miami Herald] – Francisco Alvarado