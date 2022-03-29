Open Menu

Shaya Boymelgreen scores $30M construction loan for Surfside hotel

Developer family previously planned townhouses on non-waterfront site

Miami /
Mar.March 29, 2022 10:30 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Eyal Peretz and Shaya Boymelgreen with 9300 Collins Avenue (Fusegroup, Getty, Google Maps)

Eyal Peretz and Shaya Boymelgreen with 9300 Collins Avenue (Fusegroup, Getty, Google Maps)

Jeshayahu “Shaya” Boymelgreen scored a $30 million construction loan for a hotel in Surfside, on a site the developer previously planned for a townhouse complex.

Boymelgreen plans to build a three-story, 200-key hotel at 9300 Collins Avenue, according to Eyal Peretz, CEO of the lender, Fort Lauderdale-based Fuse Group. The hotel will have three rooftop pools, according to a 2019 Surfside commission agenda item.

Attorney Michael Gallinar of Miami-based Adams Gallinar represented Fuse Group in the deal.

Boymelgreen previously planned to build a luxury residential complex with 68 townhouses, and scored a $23.5 million loan for that project in 2018.

The 2.9-acre non-waterfront site is on the west side of Collins Avenue, across from the Fendi Château Residences condominium. The property remains vacant, except for a two-story, historically designated facade remaining from an apartment building that was previously on the site.

Boymelgreen used several limited liability companies to put together the assemblage in 2013 and 2015 for a combined $26.5 million. The entity that owns the development site, Eden Surfside LLC, is managed by Menachem Boymelgreen, state corporate records show.

Shaya Boymelgreen did not return a request for comment.

Boymelgreen has been prolific in New York City real estate, partnering with diamond billionaire Lev Leviev in 2002 on numerous projects, although the partnership was later dissolved.

Boymelgreen ran into legal trouble amid the Great Recession, including civil lawsuits filed against him. The New York Attorney General imposed a two-year ban on Boymelgreen in the offer and sale of securities, including condos.

The Israeli-born developer and his family also have had real estate interests in Miami-Dade County. An entity controlled by his wife, Sarah, and others had planned to build a residential project along Miami Beach’s Pine Tree Drive, but sold the site for $31 million in 2017.

Surfside is Miami Beach’s low-key neighbor to the north, yet still an enclave of high-end real estate.  The site is about five blocks from the tragic June collapse of the oceanfront Champlain Towers South, which killed 98 people.

Alex Sapir’s Sapir Corp. and Giovanni Fasciano developed the 12-story, 16-unit Arte Surfside oceanfront condo building at 8955 Collins Avenue in 2020.

In 2017, Fort Partners completed the Four Seasons Residences at the Surf Club with a 72-key oceanfront hotel and 150 condos.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    HotelsMiami-Dade Countyshaya boymelgreensurfside

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Judge approves $83M settlement in Surfside condo collapse litigation
    Judge approves $83M settlement in Surfside condo collapse litigation
    Judge approves $83M settlement in Surfside condo collapse litigation
    Renderings of the Hollywood Courtyard by Marriott hotel (Adache Group Architects)
    MHG Hotels plans to redevelop downtown Hollywood properties into Courtyard by Marriott
    MHG Hotels plans to redevelop downtown Hollywood properties into Courtyard by Marriott
    Céntrico by Windsor at 8425 Northwest 41st Street in Doral with GID President and CEO Gregory Bates and Chairman W. Gardner Wallace (Google Maps, GID)
    GID buys Downtown Doral apartment building for $150M
    GID buys Downtown Doral apartment building for $150M
    Developer Michael Shvo in front of a rendering of the Raleigh Hotel development in Miami Beach (KOBI karp)
    It’s a go: Michael Shvo scores final approval for Raleigh Hotel development in Miami Beach
    It’s a go: Michael Shvo scores final approval for Raleigh Hotel development in Miami Beach
    TA Realty sells Coral Gables office building to Mexican buyers for $25M
    TA Realty sells Coral Gables office building to Mexican buyers for $25M
    TA Realty sells Coral Gables office building to Mexican buyers for $25M
    Vroom boom: Bomnin Automotive pays $7M for 5 acres in Kendall
    Vroom boom: Bomnin Automotive pays $7M for 5 acres in Kendall
    Vroom boom: Bomnin Automotive pays $7M for 5 acres in Kendall
    Surf Club Four Seasons (Condo)
    $14M Surf Club Four Seasons closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $14M Surf Club Four Seasons closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Land gobbler: Lennar pays $25M for dev site near Pinecrest
    Land gobbler: Lennar pays $25M for dev site near Pinecrest
    Land gobbler: Lennar pays $25M for dev site near Pinecrest
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.