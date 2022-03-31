Open Menu

East End Capital sells Wynwood retail building for $11M

Casual conversations between buyers and seller turned into an off-market deal

Miami /
Mar.March 31, 2022 04:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado and Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

7G Realty’s Jon Krasner, Forte Capital’s Chaim Cahane and 2214 North Miami Avenue (7G Realty)

For the second time in a 13-month span, East End Capital sold a property in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood to a partnership between 7G Realty and Forte Capital.

Both 7G Realty partner Jon Krasner and Forte Capital President Chaim Cahane told The Real Deal that the joint venture paid $10.8 million for an 18,256-square-foot warehouse at 2214 North Miami Avenue that has been converted into a retail building. New York-based 7G Realty and Miami Beach-based Forte Capital financed the purchase with an $8.7 million loan from Hollywood-based Sheridan Capital, Krasner and Cahane said.

Cahane said the partnership is also exploring redeveloping the building into a mixed-use project.

The seller, an affiliate of East End Capital, paid $4.7 million for the property in 2014. The site was one of the New York-based firm’s first purchases in Wynwood. East End co-founder and Managing Principal Jonathon Yormak did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

In the latest deal, the buyers and seller engaged in casual conversations that turned into an off-market sale of the property, Krasner said.

“We have been in the neighborhood for over 10 years and have been eyeing this property for a while,” Krasner said. “We are pretty good friends with East End, and we eventually agreed on a number that worked for both sides.”

The building is vacant and it can be divided into spaces ranging from 4,000 square feet to 20,000 square feet, Krasner said. He declined to disclose asking rents.

Since the building is on a street corner and adjacent to the nearly completed Arlo Wynwood Hotel and the recently opened Strata Wynwood apartment complex, the time is ripe to reposition the property, Cahane said.

“The southern quadrant of Wynwood is finally taking shape,” Cahane said. “We are already talking to some tenants, and we are contemplating a new mixed-use project with one or two floors of office and a rooftop restaurant concept.”

In February 2021, 7G Realty and Forte Capital teamed up to buy a retail property at 310-318 Northwest 25th Street from East End for $11.8 million. At the time, a foreclosure lawsuit involving the 26,000-square-foot building had been recently dismissed.

About a month ago, East End and its partner, The Related Group, sold the Wynwood Annex office building in Miami for $49 million to San Francisco-based Brick & Timber Collective.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Chaim CahaneEast End CapitalMiami-Dade Countyretailwynwood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Preliminary renderings and plans for the Hyve Dadeland project with Keystone Development + Investment’s CEO Bill Glazer (Nelson Architecture & Interiors Inc., Keystone)
    Keystone proposes 600-unit apartment project near Dadeland Mall
    Keystone proposes 600-unit apartment project near Dadeland Mall
    Judge approves $83M settlement in Surfside condo collapse litigation
    Judge approves $83M settlement in Surfside condo collapse litigation
    Judge approves $83M settlement in Surfside condo collapse litigation
    Douglas Levine and 1100 West McNab Road in Fort Lauderdale (APEX Capital Realty)
    Wynwood investor Doug Levine enters Fort Lauderdale with $15M office purchase
    Wynwood investor Doug Levine enters Fort Lauderdale with $15M office purchase
    Céntrico by Windsor at 8425 Northwest 41st Street in Doral with GID President and CEO Gregory Bates and Chairman W. Gardner Wallace (Google Maps, GID)
    GID buys Downtown Doral apartment building for $150M
    GID buys Downtown Doral apartment building for $150M
    TA Realty sells Coral Gables office building to Mexican buyers for $25M
    TA Realty sells Coral Gables office building to Mexican buyers for $25M
    TA Realty sells Coral Gables office building to Mexican buyers for $25M
    Vroom boom: Bomnin Automotive pays $7M for 5 acres in Kendall
    Vroom boom: Bomnin Automotive pays $7M for 5 acres in Kendall
    Vroom boom: Bomnin Automotive pays $7M for 5 acres in Kendall
    Eyal Peretz and Shaya Boymelgreen with 9300 Collins Avenue (Fusegroup, Getty, Google Maps)
    Shaya Boymelgreen scores $30M construction loan for Surfside hotel
    Shaya Boymelgreen scores $30M construction loan for Surfside hotel
    Surf Club Four Seasons (Condo)
    $14M Surf Club Four Seasons closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $14M Surf Club Four Seasons closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.