Professional race car drivers Mike Hezemans and Anthony Kumpen sold a waterfront Miami Beach spec house for close to $10 million.

New York financial firm executive Roman Shukhman and his wife, Margarita Shukhman, bought the eight-bedroom house at 2621 Flamingo Drive, according to records.

Roman Shukhman is a portfolio manager at New York-based ExodusPoint Capital Management, according to his LinkedIn. Margarita Shukhman works in brand marketing for fashion companies, currently for Diesel, and previously for MCM Worldwide and Dolce & Gabbana, her LinkedIn shows.

The deed was recorded for $9.9 million but Realtor.com shows the deal closed for $10.2 million. The higher price could reflect fixtures and furniture.

Faniela Navas of Clover4 Group represented the seller, and Seth Feuer of Compass represented the buyer. The home was listed for $11.9 million in April 2021, according to Realtor.com.

An entity managed by Hezemans and Kumpen developed the 7,898-square-foot house on a 0.4-acre lot, starting construction in 2020, according to records. They bought the property in 2014 for $1.4 million.

Completed last year, the house has seven-and-a-half baths, an office, gym with a terrace, a three-car garage, pool, 100 feet of Intracoastal Waterway frontage and a boat lift with a 15,000-pound capacity, according to Realtor.com.

Hezemans is Dutch and started his career in competitive karting before moving to race cars. He invests in real estate in South Florida and the Netherlands, and posted about the spec home’s completion last April on his Instagram.

Kumpen, who is Belgian, is manager of the PK Carsport race car team that competes in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

For over a year, the South Florida housing market has been a magnet for out-of-state buyers, fueled by Florida’s lack of a state income tax and the stock of waterfront houses that allow for a more comfortable work-from-home environment. By late 2021, sales slowed because the rapid absorption had led to dwindling inventory. In Miami Beach, as well as other Miami-Dade County barrier islands, single-family home sales declined 22 percent, year over year, in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a Douglas Elliman report.

The lack of supply and continued demand has pushed up prices. In March, David and Leila Centner, the controversial owners of a Miami private school, sold their newly built estate at 5465 Pine Tree Drive in Miami Beach to hedge funder Nicholas Maounis and his wife, Susan Maounis, for $26 million.

Ex-Mafia associate and Anatomy Fitness owner Chris Paciello sold the house at 5645 North Bay Road in Miami Beach for $9 million, a record for non-waterfront homes on the bayfront street.