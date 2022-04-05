Open Menu

Pro race car drivers sell Miami Beach spec house for $10M

Eight-bedroom home developed by Mike Hezemans and Anthony Kumpen has 100 feet of water frontage

Miami /
Apr.April 05, 2022 01:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

2621 Flamingo Drive in Miami Beach with Mike Hezemans and Rita and Roman Shukhman (Compass, Wikipedia, Getty, LinkedIn)

Professional race car drivers Mike Hezemans and Anthony Kumpen sold a waterfront Miami Beach spec house for close to $10 million.

New York financial firm executive Roman Shukhman and his wife, Margarita Shukhman, bought the eight-bedroom house at 2621 Flamingo Drive, according to records.

Roman Shukhman is a portfolio manager at New York-based ExodusPoint Capital Management, according to his LinkedIn. Margarita Shukhman works in brand marketing for fashion companies, currently for Diesel, and previously for MCM Worldwide and Dolce & Gabbana, her LinkedIn shows.

The property at 2621 Flamingo Drive (Compass)

The deed was recorded for $9.9 million but Realtor.com shows the deal closed for $10.2 million. The higher price could reflect fixtures and furniture.

Faniela Navas of Clover4 Group represented the seller, and Seth Feuer of Compass represented the buyer. The home was listed for $11.9 million in April 2021, according to Realtor.com.

Inside the property (Compass)

An entity managed by Hezemans and Kumpen developed the 7,898-square-foot house on a 0.4-acre lot, starting construction in 2020, according to records. They bought the property in 2014 for $1.4 million.

Inside the property (Compass)

Completed last year, the house has seven-and-a-half baths, an office, gym with a terrace, a three-car garage, pool, 100 feet of Intracoastal Waterway frontage and a boat lift with a 15,000-pound capacity, according to Realtor.com.

Hezemans is Dutch and started his career in competitive karting before moving to race cars. He invests in real estate in South Florida and the Netherlands, and posted about the spec home’s completion last April on his Instagram.

Kumpen, who is Belgian, is manager of the PK Carsport race car team that competes in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

For over a year, the South Florida housing market has been a magnet for out-of-state buyers, fueled by Florida’s lack of a state income tax and the stock of waterfront houses that allow for a more comfortable work-from-home environment. By late 2021, sales slowed because the rapid absorption had led to dwindling inventory. In Miami Beach, as well as other Miami-Dade County barrier islands, single-family home sales declined 22 percent, year over year, in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a Douglas Elliman report.

The lack of supply and continued demand has pushed up prices. In March, David and Leila Centner, the controversial owners of a Miami private school, sold their newly built estate at 5465 Pine Tree Drive in Miami Beach to hedge funder Nicholas Maounis and his wife, Susan Maounis, for $26 million.

Ex-Mafia associate and Anatomy Fitness owner Chris Paciello sold the house at 5645 North Bay Road in Miami Beach for $9 million, a record for non-waterfront homes on the bayfront street.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    housing marketmiami beachMiami-Dade Countyspec homeswaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    CMC Group's Ugo Colombo and a rendering of Vita at Grove Isle (Photos via Vita at Grove Isle)
    Lawsuit aims to stop controversial Grove Isle project now developed by Ugo Colombo
    Lawsuit aims to stop controversial Grove Isle project now developed by Ugo Colombo
    Vivian Dimond with 230 Lincoln Road (iStock)
    Vivian Dimond, partners acquire Ross-anchored building on Lincoln Road from lender
    Vivian Dimond, partners acquire Ross-anchored building on Lincoln Road from lender
    Suffolk Construction's CEO and chairman John Fish in front of 905 South America Way (Getty Images, Virgin Voyages, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Suffolk sued for allegedly bilking PortMiami terminal subcontractor out of $2.6M
    Suffolk sued for allegedly bilking PortMiami terminal subcontractor out of $2.6M
    Andrew Mirmelli and parking garage at 237 20th Street (Google Maps, Facebook)
    Parking mogul Andrew Mirmelli and partner pick up South Beach garage for $20M
    Parking mogul Andrew Mirmelli and partner pick up South Beach garage for $20M
    2300 Aqua Vista Blvd in Fort Lauderdale with Thomas Auringer, CEO of U.S. Crane and Rigging (Twitter, Realtor.com)
    New York crane chief sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale teardown for $13M
    New York crane chief sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale teardown for $13M
    1902 Southwest 22nd Street in Miami and Carlos Ramon Polit Faggioni (Google Maps, Getty)
    Feds seek seizure of Coral Gables condo, Miami offices tied to alleged Odebrecht bribery scheme
    Feds seek seizure of Coral Gables condo, Miami offices tied to alleged Odebrecht bribery scheme
    Steve Witkoff in front of 6455 Pine Tree Drive Circle (Paisley Real Estate, Roberto Castellanos)
    Steve Witkoff flips waterfront Miami Beach home lot for 188% jump
    Steve Witkoff flips waterfront Miami Beach home lot for 188% jump
    Michael Dorrell, co-founder and CEO, Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, in front of 235 Solano Prado in Coral Gables (The Jill Zeder Group, LinkedIn/Michael Dorrell)
    New York investment firm founder pays record $34M for waterfront Coral Gables teardown
    New York investment firm founder pays record $34M for waterfront Coral Gables teardown
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.