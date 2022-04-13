Open Menu

Medical device honcho pays $14M for waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec house

8K sf Harbor Beach home was built last year

Apr.April 13, 2022 09:45 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Medical device honcho Bryan Hanson and his wife, Amanda Hanson, bought a waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec home for $14 million.

The Hansons bought the house at 70 Isla Bahia Drive in the Harbor Beach community from an entity managed by Furrukh Munawar, Robert Corrato and Troy Williams of Pennsylvania, as well as Michael Mullen of Naples, according to records. The buyers took out a $9.5 million loan from Bank of America.

Bryan Hanson is CEO of Warsaw, Indiana-based Zimmer Biomet, a publicly traded company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets orthopedics products and dental prostheses, according to its website.

Gabrielle DiTommaso of Compass represented the seller, and Peggy Olin of OneWorld Properties represented the buyers.

The selling entity paid $2.6 million for the 0.3-acre lot in 2019, property records show.

The two-story, 7,961-square-foot house, completed last year, has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, according to a Compass listing. It is fully furnished, and includes a media room, a flex room that could be used as an office or gym and two laundry rooms.

The property also has a pool, 100 feet of frontage along Lake Sylvia, a backyard gazebo, built-in grill and a three-car garage, according to Compass.

The property was first listed in July 2020 for $12 million. After being on and off the market at various asking prices, it was most recently listed in December for $15 million, according to Realtor.com.

This is at least the Hansons’ second South Florida purchase. They paid $6 million for unit 5400 at the Residences by Armani/Casa in Sunny Isles Beach at 18975 Collins Avenue in 2020. At the time, it was among the first closings at the luxury tower developed by a joint venture of Dezer Development, Jorge Pérez’s Related Group and the Armani Group.

The South Florida luxury housing market has been booming since the onset of the pandemic and the shift to work from home. Out-of-state buyers honed in on the region, and especially on waterfront homes that offer a comfortable lifestyle for working.

In another recent waterfront Fort Lauderdale sale, Richard Gebbia, a member of the Gebbia family once linked to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reality show, paid $7 million in February for a teardown at 1025 North Rio Vista Boulevard, with plans to develop an up to 15,000-square-foot mansion.

The Harbor Beach community also has had big-ticket deals. A trust led by local businessman Albert Lepage paid $10.9 million for a waterfront house at 1408 West Lake Drive in 2020.




