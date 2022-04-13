Open Menu

Midtown Doral scores $67M construction loan for apartment development

Two six-story buildings will have a total of 326 units

Miami /
Apr.April 13, 2022 05:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Mattoni’s Ricardo Caporal, Century Home Builders’ Sergio Pino and Conconcreto’s Juan Luis Aristizabal Velez with rendering of Midtown Doral phase two (Mattoni Group, Century Home Builders Group, LinkedIn,
PPK Architecture)

A group of developers scored a $66.8 million construction loan for an apartment project at Midtown Doral.

Sergio Pino’s Coral Gables-based Century Homebuilders is partnering with Ricardo Caporal’s Mattoni Group and Colombian construction giant Conconcreto to build a pair of six-story buildings with a total of 326 units. The development will be directly north of the existing Midtown Doral condo complex, according to Mattoni Group.

Construction is already underway at the 3.8-acre site on the southeast corner of Northwest 107th Avenue and Northwest 82nd Street, and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023, Caporal said. Pacific Western Bank provided the construction financing.

The project will have 36 studios with 547 square feet; 138 one-bedroom apartments, ranging from 625 square feet to 773 square feet; 131 two-bedroom units, ranging from 890 square feet to 980 square feet; and 21 three-bedroom units with 1,220 square feet, according to Mattoni.

This is the first part of a two-phase development. In total, the development trio plans 675 units, meaning the second phase will be 349 units, although it is yet to be decided whether they will be condos or rentals, Pino said.

Amenities for both project phases will include retail and restaurant space, two garages and a three-story clubhouse spanning roughly 47,000 square feet with a gym, spa and event space on the third floor, he said. The clubhouse will serve the new buildings and the existing condos.

Miami-based Mattoni Group, founded in 2009, is a private equity real estate investor, according to its website. Conconcreto, which has offices in Medellín, Bogotá and Barranquilla, is a construction engineering firm led by CEO Juan Luis Aristizabal Velez, according to its website. Conconcreto is both an investment partner and the general contractor in the apartment project, Pino said.

Century Homebuilders developed the four-building Midtown Doral with 537 condo units and two garages, Pino said. All of the condos were sold out.

When the project began in 2014, the plan was for all condos, which worked well for the first four buildings. They were completed and sold at a time of a strong Venezeulan buyer pool, with some of the units selling for more than $750,000, Pino said.

The market has since changed, prompting the switch to apartments for the next two buildings.

“There’s not a market in Doral for high-end condominium units, so we shifted to what the market is asking for, which is rentals,” Pino said.

Doral, once a residential community with industrial real estate, has morphed in recent years into a mecca for mixed-use development.

Codina Partners, based in Coral Gables and led by Armando Codina and Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, is the master developer of the 250-acre Downtown Doral, which includes offices, retail and apartments.

Jorge Pérez’s Related Group, Shoma Group and PGIM Real Estate Investors opened the master-planned, mixed-use CityPlace Doral on 55 acres about five years ago. It includes 250,000 square feet of retail space with more than 40 dining, shopping and entertainment venues, according to the project’s website.

CityPlace also has several apartment towers, with the development trio selling The Flats, a two-tower complex at 3555 Northwest 83rd Avenue, for $100 million in 2020.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    construction loansdoralMiami-Dade Countymultifamilymultifamily market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    175 Fontainebleau Boulevard in west Miami-Dade County (Google Maps, iStock)
    Tony Hernandez picks up office building in Fontainebleau for $13M
    Tony Hernandez picks up office building in Fontainebleau for $13M
    Link Logistics' Luke Petherbridge (Link Logistics, Calder Casino, iStock)
    Take two: Blackstone affiliate proposes industrial complex with movie studio at Calder’s horse racing track
    Take two: Blackstone affiliate proposes industrial complex with movie studio at Calder’s horse racing track
    (iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    It’s official: Miami-Dade declares housing crisis. Here’s what it means for renters, landlords
    It’s official: Miami-Dade declares housing crisis. Here’s what it means for renters, landlords
    A rendering of the property at 695 South Olive Avenue in West Palm Beach with Electra America Hospitality Group’s Principal and Managing Partner Russ Urban, Korman Communities’ co-CEOs Larry and Brad Korman and Transwestern Development Company’s CEO Larry Heard (Gio Fausone of Gulfstream Real Estate Advisors, LinkedIn, Korman, Transwestern)
    Newly built micro-units in downtown West Palm fetch $84M after converting to hotel
    Newly built micro-units in downtown West Palm fetch $84M after converting to hotel
    $11M 1 Hotel & Homes closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $11M 1 Hotel & Homes closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $11M 1 Hotel & Homes closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Nadim Ashi with Josh Zegen and the Four Seasons Residences Fort Lauderdale (Rich Stapleton, Fort Partners, LinkedIn)
    Fort Partners pays off largest construction loan in Fort Lauderdale history
    Fort Partners pays off largest construction loan in Fort Lauderdale history
    Ari Pearl completes luxury apartment tower in Hallandale Beach, scores $150M refi
    Ari Pearl completes luxury apartment tower in Hallandale Beach, scores $150M refi
    Ari Pearl completes luxury apartment tower in Hallandale Beach, scores $150M refi
    From left: BentallGreenOak's co-CEOs John Carrafiell and Sonny Kalsi (sellers); East End Capital's managing principals Jonathan Yormak and David Peretz (sellers); and The Davis Companies' founder and CEO Jonathan Davis in front of 555 Washington Avenue in Miami Beach (East End Capital, BentallGreenOak, The Davis Companies, LoopNet, iStock)
    East End, BentallGreenOak sell South Beach office building for $52M
    East End, BentallGreenOak sell South Beach office building for $52M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.