Open Menu

Battle of Normandy? Waterfront Miami Beach apartment complexes sell for $22M

Magnum Holding Company acquired Pierre on the Bay — a potential development site, while a Gustaf Arnoldsson entity bought Normandy Villas

Miami /
Apr.April 19, 2022 06:15 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Pierre on the Bay at 2050 Bay Drive in Miami Beach and Normandy Villas at 946 Bay Drive in Miami Beach (Marcus & Millichap, Apartments at Home)

A pair of waterfront Normandy Isle apartment complexes traded — one as a potential development site — for a combined $22.2 million in two deals involving different buyers. Both properties are two-story, garden-style buildings on Bay Drive in Miami Beach.

Pierre on the Bay

Magnum Holding Company, a U.S. subsidiary of Montreal-based family-owned real investment firm Trams Property Management, paid $15.2 million for the 70-unit Pierre on the Bay at 2050 Bay Drive and an adjacent vacant lot at 2095 Bay Drive, according to a press release.

The sale breaks down to $198,571 per apartment.

Shelly Argy and Ryan Shaw with Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and the buyer.

The seller, an affiliate of Aventura-based Gulf Group Holdings, led by Jonathan Politano, bought the Pierre on the Bay and the vacant lot for $7.3 million in 2019, according to records. Now, three years later, Politano’s affiliate sold the properties for more than double the purchase price. The two apartment buildings were completed in 1951, records show.

A Marcus & Millichap spokesperson said via email that the apartment complex can be redeveloped into a five-story, 44,256-square-foot residential building under the current zoning, however the buyer doesn’t have plans to redevelop the property at this time. Politano had previously indicated that he eventually planned to build condos on the site.

Pierre on the Bay is 61 percent occupied, with monthly rents averaging $1,090, the spokesperson said. The apartment complex and the vacant lot were listed in June with an asking price of $15 million.

In a statement, Argy said Pierre on the Bay attracted interest from developers and multifamily investors. The property has panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and direct water frontage of the 79th Street Causeway.

Normandy Villas

A local company affiliated with Gustaf Arnoldsson, CFO of Miami-based hospitality property investor SMS Lodging, bought Normandy Villas, a 22-unit apartment complex at 946 and 950 Bay Drive for $6.4 million, according to the seller’s broker, Joseph Thomas.

Arnoldsson’s company paid $290,090 per apartment.

Thomas and Adam Duncan led a Marcus & Millichap team in brokering the off-market deal.

The seller, Chehebar Brothers B LLC, managed by Rafael Chehebar of Miami Beach, paid $2.5 million for Normandy Villas in 2010, records show. The two buildings were completed in 1944 and 1955.

Normandy Villas features one- and two-bedroom apartments, but none are currently available, according to Apartments.com.

Thomas told The Real Deal that monthly rents at Normandy Villas average about $1,700. “That’s a little under $2 a square foot,” Thomas said. “The buyer is projecting [new rents] in the mid-to-upper $2 a square foot.”

Arnoldsson’s entity doesn’t intend to redevelop the apartment complex in the near future, Thomas said. “They are just planning on operating the property as a high-rent, quasi-luxury property post-renovation, and keep it as a cash-flowing apartment building,” he said. “They are planning on cleaning up and doing cosmetic enhancements to the property in order to achieve the market rents that are available today.”

Investors remain bullish for South Florida multifamily properties, especially in nearby Miami where tenant demand led the U.S. in rent hikes during the pandemic. Since March 2020, Miami’s median apartment rent spiked 58 percent to $2,988 per month, according to a Realtor.com report.

But some investors are looking at redeveloping older South Florida apartment buildings into new condos. Another Canadian company, Camaco, recently paid $9.3 million for the 23-unit Stratford Apartments in Pompano Beach. Camaco submitted preliminary plans to the city of Pompano Beach to redevelop the property into a boutique condominium called Entourage Under The Sun.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    dev sitesmiami beachmultifamilyNormandy IsleNorth BeachSouth Florida multifamily marketwaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Husky Foods CEO sells Murano at Portofino penthouse in South Beach
    Husky Foods CEO sells Murano at Portofino penthouse in South Beach
    Husky Foods CEO sells Murano at Portofino penthouse in South Beach
    Bayview Partners' Shaya Rubin and 13720 Southwest 272nd Street (Google Maps, Facebook)
    New York investor Bayview Partners pays $69.5M for Naranja apartment complex
    New York investor Bayview Partners pays $69.5M for Naranja apartment complex
    As dev site prices soar in Miami, buyers play a “dangerous game”
    As dev site prices soar in Miami, buyers play a “dangerous game”
    As dev site prices soar in Miami, buyers play a “dangerous game”
    $15M Fisher Island closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $15M Fisher Island closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $15M Fisher Island closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Canadian investor buys waterfront Pompano Beach development site for condos
    Canadian investor buys waterfront Pompano Beach development site for condos
    Canadian investor buys waterfront Pompano Beach development site for condos
    From left: Ralph, Joe and Avi Nakash, owners of Setai Miami Beach, along with a photo of the condo-hotel at 2001 Collins Avenue and 101 20th Street (Setai Miami Beach, iStock)
    Going down? Elevators at Setai Miami Beach keep breaking, annoying residents and guests
    Going down? Elevators at Setai Miami Beach keep breaking, annoying residents and guests
    Hassan Whiteside and 528 Lakeview Court in Miami Beach (Getty, Joe Azar/Compass)
    NBA’s Hassan Whiteside lists Miami home for $23M, triple what he paid for it
    NBA’s Hassan Whiteside lists Miami home for $23M, triple what he paid for it
    Harbor pays $50M for Fontainebleau apartment building
    Harbor pays $50M for Fontainebleau apartment building
    Harbor pays $50M for Fontainebleau apartment building
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.