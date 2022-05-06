Open Menu

Kushner to co-develop multifamily project south of Hard Rock Stadium

City of Miami Gardens sold larger site to Immocorp Capital for $15.4M in 2020

Miami /
May.May 06, 2022 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gilbert Benhamou, Charlie Kushner, Laurent Morali and Nicole Kushner Meyer with 19199 Northwest 27th Avenue (LinkedIn, Kushner, Morali via Sasha Maslov, Google Maps)

Gilbert Benhamou, Charlie Kushner, Laurent Morali and Nicole Kushner Meyer with 19199 Northwest 27th Avenue (LinkedIn, Kushner, Morali via Sasha Maslov, Google Maps)

Kushner Companies is diving into Miami Gardens real estate, The Real Deal has learned.

Sources told TRD that New York-based Kushner is now a 50-50 partner on the multifamily component of Immocorp Capital’s planned mixed-use development south of Stephen Ross’ Hard Rock Stadium. The stadium is hosting the Formula One race in Miami Gardens this weekend and for the next nine years.

Gilbert Benhamou, CEO of Aventura-based Immocorp, confirmed the partnership, which is for 11 acres of the nearly 36-acre site at 19199 Northwest 27th Avenue. The city of Miami Gardens sold the Miami Gardens City Center property to Immocorp in 2020 for $15.4 million.

Kushner, led by Charles Kushner, Nicole Kushner Meyer and Laurent Morali, and Immocorp plan to build Class A, market-rate apartments on the multifamily portion of the site. They could build up to 800 units on the property, depending on government approvals. Benhamou said the first phase, which could break ground in the first quarter of 2023, will be a 10-story building with about 250 apartments. A second phase could add another 250 to 400 units in up to a 15-story building.

As previously planned, the overall project would also have a hotel component, and retail and entertainment space.

Read more

Kushner has been expanding in South Florida and betting big on the hot apartment market in the region, as rents continue to rise. The firm has projects in Miami’s Edgewater and Wynwood neighborhoods, as well as in Fort Lauderdale, with other partners.

Kushner is working with PTM Partners to develop a three-tower, 1,300 unit apartment phased project at 2000 Biscayne Boulevard in Edgewater.

In Fort Lauderdale, Kushner is working with the real estate investment trust Aimco on a 3 million-square-foot multi-tower development near Brightline.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    kushner companiesmiami gardensmultifamilymultifamily market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Luna at Hollywood condominium at 3600 Van Buren Street (Apartments.com, iStock)
    Surfside investor completes $34M Hollywood bulk condo purchase
    Surfside investor completes $34M Hollywood bulk condo purchase
    Shoma's Masoud Shojaee and Stephanie Shojaee with 3650 Bird Road (Shoma Group, Google Maps)
    Shoma pays $34M for Miami apartment towers dev site
    Shoma pays $34M for Miami apartment towers dev site
    From left: a rendering of the project at 201 Clearwater Drive in West Palm Beach, Starwood Capital CEO Barry Sternlicht, Hyperion Group CEO Rob Vecsler and Winter Properties co-CEO David Winter (Getty, Hyperion, Winter Properties)
    Starwood, Hyperion and Winter Properties score $96M construction loan for West Palm mixed-use project
    Starwood, Hyperion and Winter Properties score $96M construction loan for West Palm mixed-use project
    Starwood’s Barry Sternlicht (Getty, iStock)
    Starwood’s a “sea of stability,” prepared for a recession, Sternlicht says
    Starwood’s a “sea of stability,” prepared for a recession, Sternlicht says
    Naftali Group CEO Miki Naftali and the dev site at 201 North Federal Highway (Loopnet, Naftali Group)
    Naftali doubles down in South Florida, buys Fort Lauderdale dev site for $20M
    Naftali doubles down in South Florida, buys Fort Lauderdale dev site for $20M
    Renderings of the Emerald Bay Apartments project (MSA Architects)
    Hialeah apartment project scores $67M construction loan
    Hialeah apartment project scores $67M construction loan
    Clara Homes CEO James Curnin and the rental buildings at 10290 and 10200 East Bay Harbor Drive (Google Maps)
    Assemblage complete: Clara Homes pays $18M for third Bay Harbor Islands redevelopment site
    Assemblage complete: Clara Homes pays $18M for third Bay Harbor Islands redevelopment site
    MG Developer CEO Arilio Torrealba and the property at 3898 Shipping Avenue in Coconut Grove (Google Maps, iStock, MG Developer Miami)
    MG buys redevelopment site near Coconut Grove for $20M
    MG buys redevelopment site near Coconut Grove for $20M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.