Open Menu

Third time’s a charm? Hyatt and Gencom unveil new plan for hotel, apartments on James Knight Miami River site

Previous proposals in 2017 and 2018 did not make it to referendum

Miami /
May.May 10, 2022 04:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
renderings of the proposed three-tower development on the site of an existing Hyatt and the James L. Knight Center on the Miami River at 400 Southeast Second Avenue, Miami (Arquitectonica, Gencom, LinkedIn)

renderings of the proposed three-tower development on the site of an existing Hyatt and the James L. Knight Center on the Miami River at 400 Southeast Second Avenue, Miami (Arquitectonica, Gencom, LinkedIn)

Hyatt Hotels’ stalled plan to redevelop its downtown Miami River site and adjacent James L. Knight Center is back.

Hyatt and Coconut Grove-based Gencom are partnering on a new proposal for three towers with a 615-key hotel and more than 1,500 apartments, and are seeking an extension of Hyatt’s ground lease for the city-owned property, according to the developers’ news release. Event and meeting space would replace and expand by 50 percent the Knight Center, which for four decades has hosted university graduations, conferences and trade shows.

The duo made their latest pitch to a subcommittee of the Miami River Commission, a board charged with reviewing proposals along and near the riverfront, on Tuesday. The Miami City Commission is expected to vote this summer on putting the project and lease extension before voters on a November referendum.

The proposal marks the third time Hyatt has tried to redevelop the 4.1-acre site at 400 Southeast Second Avenue. The recent plan, tweaked from previous proposals, is for Arquitectonica-designed curving buildings with floor-to-ceiling windows, adding to downtown’s growing canyon of modern skyscrapers. One of the towers would be among South Florida’s tallest at 1,049 feet, a spokesperson for the developers said.

The development would replace the existing light-beige complex that harkens back to 1980s Miami architecture. The Hyatt and Knight Center were completed in 1982.

The new project would have two 61-story buildings with a flagship Hyatt Regency hotel; 682 apartments; 264 serviced apartments; and over 100,000 square feet of meeting space, according to the release. A skybridge would link the towers and include a restaurant and lounge perched 700 feet above the city. The third, 1,049-foot tower would have 860 units.

A podium with 190,000 square feet of event and meeting space would sit beneath the complex and include 12,000 square feet of retail, as well as food and beverage space; 1,100 parking spaces; and 20,000 square feet of co-working space, the release says.

The project is billed as a marquee development for its design, aiming to allow ease for pedestrian, vehicular, biking and possibly ferry connectivity.

It would expand the riverfront promenade by 480 feet and add over 50,000 square feet of outdoor public space. An overpass would allow for easy access to the Metromover Knight Center stop nearby.

Within the development, bicyclists would have four areas to leave their bikes and a large drop-off and pick-up area for cars. Hyatt and Gencom are considering a ferry dock, according to the release.

If voters approve the referendum, construction would start in 2025.

Chicago-based Hyatt, led by CEO Mark Hoplamazian, leased the property from the city of Miami in 1979, and has the right to a 45-year renewal in 2027. Hyatt is asking for a 99-year extension instead.

The hotel company’s previous redevelopment proposals came in 2017 and then in 2018, which the city commission declined to put on the ballot.

Gencom is a hotel and residential real estate developer and owner, with a portfolio valued at over $3 billion, according to the release. It has projects in Costa Rica, Bermuda, Pennsylvania and Colorado, with a South Florida portfolio that includes The Ritz-Carlton hotels in Key Biscayne and Coconut Grove, according to its website. Karim Alibhai founded Gencom in 1987.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hotelshyattmiami riverMiami-Dade Countymultifamilymultifamily market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Lennar’s Stuart Miller (Lennar, iStock)
    Lennar proposes 1,335 homes and revamped golf course in Homestead’s Keys Gate
    Lennar proposes 1,335 homes and revamped golf course in Homestead’s Keys Gate
    Surfside collapse site (Getty)
    Surfside collapse lawsuit reaches nearly $1B settlement
    Surfside collapse lawsuit reaches nearly $1B settlement
    Vertical's Curt Mastbergen with Medley freezer facility (Vertical Cold Storage, LoopNet)
    Vertical Cold Storage buys Medley freezer facility for $66M
    Vertical Cold Storage buys Medley freezer facility for $66M
    Two Roads' Reid Boren and Taylor Collins with the site of 9927 and 9955 East Bay Harbor Drive in Bay Harbor Islands (Two Roads, Google Maps)
    Chicago developer buys four waterfront Bay Harbor Islands dev sites for $23M
    Chicago developer buys four waterfront Bay Harbor Islands dev sites for $23M
    Seagis' Bradlee Lord with 10900 Northwest 138th Street (Seagis Property Group, iStock)
    Seagis doubles down in Medley, paying $24M for two industrial facilities
    Seagis doubles down in Medley, paying $24M for two industrial facilities
    Faena House at 3315 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach (Condos.com)
    Faena House closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Faena House closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Triple Double's Andrew Greenbaum with 200 Southeast First Street and 44 West Flagler Street in Miami (Triple Double, Blanca, Google Maps)
    $57M double play: JV acquires two downtown Miami office buildings
    $57M double play: JV acquires two downtown Miami office buildings
    Pantzer's Jason and Jordan Pantzer with The District Flats apartment complex at 1701 Clare Avenue (Pantzer Properties, Google Maps)
    Pantzer pays $78M for West Palm Beach apartment complex
    Pantzer pays $78M for West Palm Beach apartment complex
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.